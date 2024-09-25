Kuwait Deputy FM Discusses With WB Official Means Of Promoting The Relations
9/25/2024 9:24:28 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday the Resident Representative of the World bank Dr. Ziad Nakat, discussing the bilateral relations and means of promoting them to higher levels. (end)
