Pioneering Startup In The Renewable Energy And Environmental Sector Sofis Joins Fastercapital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sofis, a pioneering startup in the and environmental sector, is set to revolutionize the by bridging the gap between manufacturers and clients/end users, ensuring the most competitive prices and innovative solutions.

FasterCapital is thrilled to announce the acceptance of Sofis into the LaunchUp Program. Led by the visionary Director, Mohammad Ali Farokh. The company is based in Iran and is raising a capital of $2M.

What sets Sofis apart is their unique approach to directly connecting manufacturers with clients, offering a seamless experience and unmatched value. With a focus on safety products for plants and projects, Sofis faces the challenge of convincing clients to embrace these essential solutions. However, their innovative idea and dedication to arranging presentation meetings for end users and their clients set them on a path to success.

Bashar Hamood, Managing Director of FasterCapital, highlighted the collaborative spirit of the partnership, stating, "We believe that Sofis has the potential to make a significant impact in the industry, and we are committed to providing them with the resources and support needed to thrive."

Founder of Sofis shared their excitement about the collaboration with FasterCapital, stating, "We are thrilled to be a part of FasterCapital's Program and look forward to leveraging their expertise in reviewing and raising capital to accelerate our growth and reach new heights."

FasterCapital is dedicated to supporting innovative startups like Sofis and looks forward to witnessing their success in the renewable energy and environmental sector.





