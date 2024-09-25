(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepcoin , a leading derivatives exchange, together with TONX , the Web3 SuperApp platform, are excited to announce the successful exclusive grand party event, "INTO THE DEEP", for the global and blockchain community. This much-anticipated celebration took place during the evening on September 17 at the iconic CÉ LA VI SkyBar & Club Lounge , Singapore's premier rooftop venue and was part of Token 2049 Singapore , bringing together the brightest minds and innovators in the blockchain industry. The event brought together over 1,000 attendees, including investors, VCs, projects, and key opinion leaders (KOLs), and showcased some of the brightest minds and innovators in the crypto industry.

Deepcoin & TONX Successfully Conclude“INTO THE DEEP” Token 2049 Grand Party in Singapore

Ego Huang , Founder & CEO of Deepcoin, expressed his thoughts about hosting this grand party, highlighting the event as an accomplished milestone in the blockchain community's journey toward greater innovation and collaboration. "Token 2049 is where the future of crypto assets is shaped," Ego said. "This party was a celebration of the power of connection and innovation in the crypto space, bringing together pioneers, disruptors, and visionaries under one roof. At Deepcoin, we believe that the strongest ideas emerge when creative minds come together, and we're proud to provide the platform for that exchange."

Industry Leaders Driving Web3 Innovation & Blockchain Adoption

TONX

co-hosted the event, with Wego , Co-Founder of TONX, delivering a speech on behalf of the project. As a key player in the Web3 SuperApp ecosystem and a co-host, TONX supports a vast user base of 950 million. As a strategic partner of TON, TONX is driving Web3 innovation and positioning itself at the forefront of the digital economy. This event highlights their commitment to connecting developers, investors, and users, fostering collaboration in the rapidly growing Web3 space.

The event is also proudly supported by several leading sponsors. Roy Jang, Co-Founder of Xphere , represents one of the sponsors, a project focused on overcoming challenges like scalability and usability in blockchain technology. This makes the technology more accessible to industries such as healthcare, education, and supply chain management.

Credit Scend

is a leading crypto accelerator and venture firm in the APAC region, renowned for its hands-on approach in offering strategic guidance, business development, and investment support to promising Web3 startups. They excel at navigating the complexities of the APAC market, often acting as an additional co-founder for emerging projects. At the event, Jason, General Director of Credit Scend, delivered an insightful speech.

Alan Kin, Vice President of Infinitar , represents the gaming-focused sponsor, as Infinitar is reshaping the gaming world with its Web3-based Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games by offering players a gateway to the Metaverse and revolutionizing the online gaming experience. Their presence at the event underscores the growing intersection of gaming and blockchain technology.

In addition to the sponsors, notable partners are playing a pivotal role in the success of this event. ABGA

(Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance), a key partner, unites major institutions in the Web3 gaming space to drive forward the future of blockchain gaming. Bobby Lee , Founder and CEO of Ballet , and Miracle Play , a blockchain-based e-sports platform, are also crucial collaborators, leveraging blockchain technology to create secure, transparent gaming environments and hosting decentralized tournaments across various networks.

A Night of Unmatched Networking

Attendees have had the chance to engage in dynamic networking, enjoy thrilling entertainment, and discuss the future of decentralized technologies against the stunning backdrop of Singapore's skyline. Whether you're a seasoned industry leader or an emerging developer, the event offered an invaluable space for fostering meaningful connections. Having an exclusive guest list, luxurious venue, and numerous opportunities to connect with top innovators, this event created lasting memories and valuable business connections.

About Deepcoin

Deepcoin

is a leading cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing users with a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience while known for its relentless innovation and long-term value proposition. Founded in 2018 by industry veterans and former executives of renowned companies, Deepcoin has amassed over 10 million registered users across 30 countries, facilitating a cumulative trading volume exceeding US $1 trillion. Having broad support for global fiat currency deposits, Deepcoin enables direct purchases of major cryptocurrencies and offers a range of trading options for over 100 cryptocurrencies. Its user-friendly platform includes spot trading , perpetual contracts , inverse perpetual contracts , and DeFi financial management savings, backed by 24/7 multilingual customer support , empowering individuals and institutions to navigate the digital asset market with confidence and ease. Deepcoin continues to redefine the crypto trading landscape, delivering unparalleled innovation and exceptional user experiences.

