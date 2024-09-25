Dell Technologies Propels Telecommunications Into The AI Era

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) News summary





Dell AI for program simplifies and accelerates AI deployments for communications service providers

Dell extends collaboration with NVIDIA to transform telecom operations with AI solutions, built on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA Dell collaborates with Lintasarta and SK Telecom to speed telecommunications AI adoption and innovation

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ) today announced Dell AI for Telecom , a program designed to simplify and accelerate AI deployments for communications service providers (CSPs).

MeriTalk study 1, commissioned by Dell Technologies, found that 48% of telecom executives see AI as the industry's most transformative technology in the next five years, yet 68% feel their organization is struggling to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies and customer needs.

The Dell AI for Telecom program, part of the Dell AI Factory, addresses these challenges by bringing together Dell's AI expertise, infrastructure and services with software and silicon from across the AI ecosystem. The program will develop and deploy on-premises AI solutions that

CSPs can use to enhance network performance, improve customer service and provide greater value at the enterprise edge.

"Capitalizing on the multiple opportunities presented by AI has become the most compelling driver of network cloud transformation," said Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager, Telecom Systems Business, Dell Technologies. "Dell AI for Telecom brings together Dell's AI expertise and infrastructure, with partners across the ecosystem, to help network operators implement AI solutions in and on the network that reduce

OPEX, improve performance and create new edge revenue opportunities."

Dell Collaborates with NVIDIA to Transform Telecom Networks with AI Solutions

Dell extends its collaboration with

NVIDIA to:



Co-create and validate telecom AI solutions for CSPs, built upon and validated with the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA. Using Dell PowerEdge servers, NVIDIA GPUs and enterprise-grade AI software, the solutions help CSPs use AI to:



Enhance customer care and improve network maintenance with the Amdocs amAIz platform.



Automate call center scripts and customer care operations with Iternal.



Conduct network troubleshooting and analysis with Kinetica SQL-GPT.

Develop digital twins for networks and perform predictive network maintenance with Synthefy .

Facilitate AI deployments at the edge of the telecom network with the PowerEdge XR8000 server, now available with NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPUs. Designed for telecom and edge use cases, the PowerEdge XR8000 servers are available in compact form factors with a scalable, modular design that simplify deployment and maintenance. Help CSPs design and deploy GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) offerings, so they can provide on-demand NVIDIA GPU capacity for enterprise customers. With infrastructure solutions optimized for enterprise AI workloads, CSPs can unlock new revenue opportunities and use their networks to deliver carrier-grade, low latency AI inference and training closer to data. Enterprises can

scale AI deployments and resources as needed, while maintaining data ownership and governance.

Dell Professional Services help CSPs with their strategy, implementation and operation of AI solutions for telecom use cases.

Collaborating with Network Operators to Speed AI Adoption and Innovation

Dell is already partnering with

CSPs in the Dell Telecom Open Ecosystem Labs to develop AI solutions with Dell AI Factory infrastructure and ecosystem partners to enhance customer experiences and improve network performance.



Lintasarta , an Indonesian information and communication technology solutions company, is offering GPU Merdeka, a GPUaaS, to provide AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA GPUs with Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers, for national businesses. SK Telecom,

Dell, and other partners are collaborating to develop an AI chat agent for communications service providers. By creating the Mobile Network Operator (MNO) AI Platform, the team aims to integrate AI into existing business support systems (BSS) to enhance telecom business operations, drive revenue growth and quickly address and solve customer problems.

"As part of our collaboration with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, Lintasarta will provide GPU-as-a-Service (Deka GPU) with Dell AI infrastructure and NVIDIA GPUs for national businesses, providing them access to the latest AI capabilities tailored for high-demand computing tasks," said Gidion Suranta Barus, Chief Cloud Officer, Lintasarta .

"The creation of the Mobile Network Operator (MNO) AI Platform signifies a pivotal step in integrating AI into existing business support systems (BSS). This innovation aims to not only enhance our telecom business operations, but also drive revenue growth and resolve customer issues with unprecedented speed and efficiency by minimizing legacy burdens and standardizing so that LLMs can easily understand MNO products, supporting well-organized API calls necessary for problem-solving. Through our collaboration with Dell Technologies, we aim to accelerate AI adoption and innovation to deliver superior service and value to our customers," said Haisung Kwon, Head of MNO AI Platforms, SK Telecom .

Additional Quotes:



"Telecom networks provide a critical fabric to bring AI applications to consumers and enterprises at scale. With

NVIDIA's AI suite, Dell is accelerating the adoption of AI factories, AI-powered operations and AI-RAN in telecom, as well as helping communications service providers apply these technologies to augment their own network operations and enhance customer experiences," said Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president, Telecom, NVIDIA .

"Our collaboration with Dell Technologies uses the Dell AI Factory and

Amdoc's amAIz platform to deliver AI solutions that will transform business operations for communications service providers and accelerate GenAI adoption," said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy, Amdocs.

Availability



The AI solutions with Amdocs, Iternal, Kinetica and Synthefy solutions are available today. The PowerEdge XR8000 server with NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPUs is available today.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:

DELL ) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

1 According to MeriTalk report, "Network Cloud Transformation – Global Insights for CSPs", May 2024.

