(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The feature makes it easier to edit and customize the most common activity details



SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes, announces the launch of Quick Edit, making it easier to effortlessly edit, update and share activity details, helping users personalize their active journeys.

Quick Edit Debuts on Strava, Empowering Users to Seamlessly Personalize Their Activities

Continue Reading

Quick Edit is available to all Strava users. It offers instant access to the most common activity edits and privacy controls once the app is opened after an activity is uploaded from a device. With just two taps, users can manage who sees their activity, hide specific workout data like start time, customize their activity title, hide their map and upload photos/videos. This streamlines the process, further empowering people to be the narrators of their own active stories.

Keira D'Amato, pro marathon runner, noted: "Changing my activity title is a personal reflection of the effort I put in. It's a fun, creative way to express how I felt throughout the activity, and on a larger scale, connect with others who might be inspired, can relate, or at the very least, spread some laughs."

"Each activity upload is a chance for Strava athletes to personalize their authentic story behind the effort. Quick Edit puts the power in the hands of our users to easily tailor what they share and how they connect with their community," said Zipporah Allen, Strava's chief business officer.

To access Quick Edit, users open the Strava app after syncing an activity from a device to easily modify the following:



Audience settings: Determine who can see the activity details -whether everyone, just followers, or only themselves.

Hide details: Conceal specific details, such as start time, pace (for runs), power (for rides), calories and heart rate from other users.

Activity Title: Strava data shows that titled activities are almost 4x more likely to receive kudos. Now, users can easily customize the activity title from the standardized "Morning Run/Workout/Ride" with their own title. Unique titles also make activities easier to find and revisit later.

Map visibility : Choose to hide the entire route and map for each activity. Photos and videos: Upload media to visually enhance the activity story, showcasing achievements, routes and the fun along the way.

If no changes are made on the Quick Edit screen, the individual's default settings will apply automatically.

For more in-depth customization, the Advanced Edit option is also available on the Quick Edit screen, allowing users to click once and add private notes, choose gear, adjust sport types, select map styles, and specify workout types.

Quick Edit was initially unveiled at Camp Strava, the platform's annual event, and follows a series of recent feature launches-including Dark mode , Family Plan and Weekly Heatmaps -highlighting Strava's continued acceleration and commitment to enhancing the user experience.

About Strava

Strava is the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes in more than 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription .

Visit for more information and connect with Strava on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Press contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE STRAVA, INC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED