Find Strength and Resilience through Your Darkest Times with Life-Saving Tools from Positive Psychology

By

Niyc

Pidgeon

Hay

House

|

September

2024|

£12.99



NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One More Day, the latest by acclaimed Positive Psychologist

Niyc

Pidgeon, delves into the harrowing realities of while offering a beacon of hope and resilience through the principles of Positive Psychology.

A

Journey

Born

from

Tragedy

In August 2014, Niyc Pidgeon was sitting in her car in Newcastle, England, with her friend Sophie, both overwhelmed with grief after the funeral of their friend Chris, who had died by suicide. Amidst their tears, they made a pact to never let such a tragedy befall another friend. Despite their commitment, Sophie herself succumbed to suicide a few years later, along with another close friend, Sara. These losses shook Niyc to her core, challenging her faith in Positive Psychology, a field she passionately advocates through her motivational talks and writings.

One

More

Day

chronicles

Niyc's

struggle

to

reconcile

her

professional

work

with

the

heartbreaking losses of her friends. Through vivid memories and poignant reflections, Niyc shares how these experiences led her to a profound realization: while Positive Psychology might not prevent all tragedies, its tools and teachings can still offer hope, build resilience, and save lives.

In

One More Day, Niyc

introduces a groundbreaking perspective on suicide prevention, treating it as a health behaviour that can be influenced and changed. She argues for a paradigm shift, likening the fight against suicide to the historical battle against smoking. By incorporating Positive Psychology into everyday life, Niyc believes we can create a world where suicide is as rare and unfathomable as smoking on airplanes.

This book is a practical guide filled with evidence-based interventions and exercises from Positive Psychology. Designed to help readers find light in their darkest moments, One

More

Day

provides tools to foster hope, devotion, and connection. Niyc's

vision

is

to

arm

individuals,

communities, and

professionals

with

the

knowledge and

practices

needed

to

support mental

well-being

and prevent

suicide.

Niyc

Pidgeon is an internationally recognized Positive Psychologist, motivational speaker, and

author. Her work

has touched countless

lives through

her

books, courses, and talks. With

a mission to help people live their best possible lives, Niyc combines scientific research with personal

insights to offer transformative tools for well-being.

