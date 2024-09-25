Avantor® Joins Pharmaceutical Industry-Sponsored Energize Virtual Power Purchase Agreement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Reflects Growing Commitment to Sources



RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, (NYSE: AVTR ), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, has entered into a 10-year virtual power purchase agreement through the Energize program, a first of its kind initiative to increase access to renewable energy for pharmaceutical supply chains.

"This partnership reflects Avantor's continued commitment to reducing our greenhouse gas footprint while supporting the pharmaceutical industry in its quest to build a more sustainable supply chain infrastructure," said Michael Stubblefield, Avantor President and CEO. "The Energize virtual power purchase agreement is not only an important step in our long-term decarbonization strategy, but it also lowers the cost to power our supply chain."

As a participant in the first cohort to come out of the Energize Program , Avantor is supporting the development of three new solar projects in Spain, which will deliver new renewable electricity capacity to the European market. Expected to come online in 2026, the project will cover Avantor's European operations with 25GWh of renewable energy annually for 10 years. This represents an estimated 17,465 metric tons of CO2 avoided, or the equivalent of 2,278 households' annual energy consumption for one year*.



The Energize Program is just one way in which Avantor is investing in renewable energy. The company recently completed solar array installations at sites in

Singapore, India, Sweden, and upstate New York, with two more locations in New Jersey expected to be completed this year. These are part of a pipeline of additional on-site solar projects in North America, Europe and Asia designed to help the Company meet its 2030 emissions reduction targets .

