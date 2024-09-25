15Th Annual Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference To Convene Leading Investors And Support Local Nonprofits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The 15th annual Sohn San Francisco will take place on October 15, 2024, welcoming over 300 attendees to the in-person event. Funds raised at the conference will benefit Bay Area nonprofits serving disadvantaged youth, continuing the legacy of over $3 million raised in the past 14 years.



The Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference is part of a global series of events that bring together some of the world's most prominent investors. Attendees will experience a full day of cutting-edge insights and meaningful networking opportunities, featuring top investment managers and allocators from Silicon Valley to Wall Street. This year's event is hosted in collaboration with CNBC, GP-LP networking platform iConnections, and the California Alternative Investments Association (CalAlts).

Featured 2024 Speakers Include:



Jeff Osher, Portfolio Manager, No Street Capital

Gil Simon, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner, SoMa Equity Partners

Ravi Paidipaty, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Freestone Grove Partners

Chris Hansen, President and Founding Partner, Valiant Capital Management, L.P.

Glen Kacher, CIO and Founder, Light Street Capital

Xiaoying Tian, Founder & CIO, Saturn V Capital Management

Joe Bou-Saba, Founder, Alta Park Capital

Franklin Parlamis, Aequim Alternative Investments

James Smith, Founder & CIO, Palliser Capital

Allocators Panel Presented by iConnections: Lauren Jacobson (Hamilton College), Thomas P. Lenehan (The Wallace Foundation), Stan Ra (Seattle Children's) SohnSF Leadership Brunch: Julia Boorstin, CNBC, in conversation with Lindsay Costigan

"At The Sohn Conference, we aim to deliver more than just ideas-you'll hear alpha-generating strategies directly from some of the world's top portfolio managers," said Evan Sohn, Vice President and Co-founder of The Sohn Conference Foundation. "Attendees gain exclusive access to actionable investment opportunities, shared in a setting designed to inspire meaningful, results-driven insights."

2024 Beneficiaries

The 2024 Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference will benefit organizations making a significant impact on the lives of Bay Area youth, including:



The Posse Foundation

SMART

Eat. Learn. Play Rise Together Education



The event is hosted by Sohn San Francisco board members : Seth Blackman (KPMG), Lindsay Costigan (BNP Paribas), Jim Frolik (Shartsis Friese), Alice Kennon (Invidia Capital Management), Mike Moscuzza (No Street Capital) and Pete Lardner (JP Morgan).

For more details on the 2024 Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference, including buying tickets and the full agenda, visit

.

