TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calendars are marked for the 2026-2027 festive season, as Four Seasons Yachts celebrates the holidays amid white-sand beaches and turquoise waters. In a grand reveal that puts the finishing touches on its inaugural year's sailing portfolio, nine new voyages

exploring the Bahamas and Caribbean between November 19, 2026 and January 31, 2027 have been unveiled for Four Seasons I.

Four Seasons Yachts Unveils 2026-2027 Holiday Itineraries in the Bahamas and Caribbean to Complete its First Year of Inaugural Sailings

"Building from the excitement and interest of our initial Mediterranean and Caribbean journeys, we are thrilled to unveil the final set of exceptional voyages for Four Seasons Yachts inaugural year," says Alejandro Reynal , President and CEO, Four Seasons. "The festive season is an important and special time for leisure travellers and our loyal guests, and we look forward to introducing a new luxury experience to explore the best of the Caribbean and Bahamas while spending the holidays with Four Seasons."

The newly released offerings build on the already announced itineraries in the Caribbean and Mediterranean , bringing the total inaugural year voyages to 32. Highlights of these new sailings include 17 new destinations including the Bahamas , Anguilla and Miami. What's more, diverse lengths of sailings from five to seven to 14 nights meet the needs of every traveller.

"We are proud to mark this exciting milestone as we unveil our complete portfolio of itineraries for our first year of sailing, redefining luxury at sea when we launch in 2026," says Nils Lindstad, Vice President Business Development and Sales Excellence, Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts.

"We remain humbled by the strong demand for Four Seasons I sailings and encourage guests to look ahead, as our newly announced 2026/27 holiday voyages are sure to be a top choice for festive travellers."

Celebrating the Festive Season at Sea



For the 2026-2027 holiday season, guests can reimagine their traditions against the backdrop of Caribbean splendour aboard Four Seasons I. The festive offerings begin with a 10-night Thanksgiving voyage to and from Antigua, weaving through the breathtaking natural landscapes of the Lesser Antilles. Following a full day of exploration in scenic Saint-Pierre, Martinique, guests can look forward to a Thanksgiving dinner prepared by Four Seasons culinary teams.

For those yearning to fully immerse themselves in the festive spirit, a variety of choices are on offer, from a seven-night Christmas voyage to a seven-night New Year's sailing , as well as the ultimate indulgence-a 14-night holiday showcase combining both . Each of these magical journeys begins and ends in Miami, offering guests the perfect opportunity to extend their celebration with a pre- or post-voyage stay at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside, Florida .



The Christmas voyage promises to create lasting holiday memories with Christmas Day spent in the remote paradise of Palmetto Point, Barbuda-a pristine location rarely graced by larger vessels. Here, guests might find themselves embracing local holiday traditions or savouring a beachside Christmas feast crafted by world-class chefs, all with the sound of gentle waves providing nature's own carol. Meanwhile, the New Year's sailing will ring in 2027 at sea, followed by a relaxing beach day in the Exuma Sound, offering a refreshing start to the year. Guests can look forward to a glamorous New Year's Eve celebration, complete with gourmet cuisine, flowing champagne, and exceptional entertainment.

New Caribbean Horizons and Highlights



Throughout November 2026 to January 2027, the expanded Caribbean portfolio

will include exceptional destinations such as Grenada, with its world-class snorkeling and diving; Tobago, for swimming amidst picturesque, crystal-clear waters; and Anguilla, where guests will enjoy feasting on freshly caught lobster while taking in stunning waterfront views.

A mix of well-known hotspots and undiscovered gems, many of the itinerary destinations have been previously inaccessible to large ships, and in some cases,

Four Seasons I

will be the only vessel in port.



Tim Littley, Vice President of Itinerary Planning at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts, notes, " All of these carefully crafted voyages combine yacht-only harbours and off-the-radar treasures with exclusive access to authentic local experiences. Whether enjoying festive season voyages amidst idyllic island backdrops or starting the new year in grand style travelling through stunning tropical landscapes beloved by the yachting set, our personalized journeys provide unique perspectives on the world."

Bahamas Round-Trip Sailings from Miami



On offer throughout December 2026 and January 2027 will be three round-trip, five-night sailings from Miami to the Bahamas . At the heart of each journey lies the Exuma Sound, a yachting nirvana renowned for its sapphire waters and a necklace of 365 cays-one for each day of the year, as local lore would have it. On marina days, the full prowess of Four Seasons I comes into play, offering guests direct access to the sea. Beach days offer a different kind of paradise, as guests step onto the powder-soft sands of secluded shores.

Innovative Suite Configurations that Maximize Connectivity

Extended families, multi-generational travellers, and small groups travelling together will appreciate the extensive network of adjoining suites aboard Four Seasons I, which can be connected with modular walls.

As many as five suites can be connected through these moving wall partitions or private terraces, offering numerous combinations to accommodate parties of up to 16

travelling together.

This versatility also offers the unique opportunity to reserve an entire side of a deck.

The Yacht's premier suites – the Loft Suite and the Funnel Suite – allow for up to 19 or 36 guests travelling together, respectively. What's more, 12

suites

feature separate multifunctional studio accommodations with separate entrances and private bathrooms that are seamlessly integrated with the primary suite. They were specifically designed with flexibility in mind to best accommodate guest needs, serving as extra storage space, a children's bedroom, travelling staff, or an office area.

About Four Seasons



Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 132 hotels and resorts and 54 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globall , the Four Seasons Private Jet Experienc , Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yacht . Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseason . For the latest news, visit fourseason .



About Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD



Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD was founded and conceived by luxury entrepreneur

Nadim Ashi, who serves as executive chair of the newly formed yacht company. Ashi is the owner of Fort Partners and the visionary responsible for Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club,

Surfside,

Florida

and multiple other properties. Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD is incorporated in

Valletta, Malta

and is responsible for yacht sales and marketing, marine, technical operations, navigation, deployment strategy, port operations, reservations, and related

shoreside

and vessel crewing.

About Four Seasons Yachts



This venture brings together luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts, venerated Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, and Four Seasons luxury hospitality leadership. With 95 meticulously designed residential-style suites, the Yacht will set a new standard for luxury at sea. Setting sail in January 2026, winter and spring itineraries in the Caribbean will be followed by Mediterranean locales in the summer season each year. All voyages are styled to immerse guests into the culture, history and natural splendour of each locale, and crafted with flexibility in mind to allow for exploring beyond the familiar. Included among the Yacht's exceptional features is the 9,975 square feet (927 square metres) Funnel Suite's iconic floor-to-ceiling wraparound curved glass window modules, made up of the largest contiguous piece of glass at sea; and a bespoke onboard transverse marina featuring expansive openings across the vessel from port to starboard.



