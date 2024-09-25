Real American Beer Takes Over Nebraska With Its Record-Breaking Premium Light Lager, Expanding Its Footprint In The Midwest

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nebraska Is Set To Debut American Icon Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer, the Nation's Fastest-Growing Light Lager Brand

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real American Beer , co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, is set to roll into Nebraska, marking the 14th state in as many weeks to join the brand's explosive national expansion. Following record-breaking sales in key markets like Wisconsin and Ohio-where it ranked among the top-selling beers in August-Real American Beer has quickly become a fan favorite. Already securing a spot in the top 10 of its category out of 166 U.S. beer brands, the momentum shows no signs of slowing.



Over the coming weeks, Real American Beer will be available at top Nebraska retailers, bars, and restaurants, including Baker's, Casey's, Hy-Vee, Total Wine & Spirits, and many more.

“Nebraska, get ready for Real American Beer to take over!” said Hulk Hogan.“We're picking up steam with every state, and Nebraska is next on the map. It's about to get real, brother!”

Real American Beer is a premium American-style light lager made with 100% North American ingredients, offering a crisp, clean, and wildly sessionable taste. At 4.2% ABV, it's light-bodied and refreshing, with a golden hue from the malt and a perfectly balanced hop flavor.

“We are very pleased to partner with Hulk Hogan and Real American Beer in Nebraska,” said Dave Tims, VP of Sales & Operations for Glazer's Beer & Beverage.“A key part of our business is developing influential brands, and who could be more influential than Hulk Hogan? We can't wait to bring this great-tasting beer to consumers in Nebraska!”

An extensive and growing lineup of Real American Beer merchandise and apparel is now available for purchase globally from its online store. For more information on the Nebraska launch, visit and follow @therealamericanbeer on Instagram and Facebook for real-time updates and exclusive content.

Media Contact: ...