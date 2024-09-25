Edible Garden Vitamin Whey Line Of Whey And Plant Protein Powders Under The Vitamin Whey® And Vitamin Way® Brands Now Available On Walmart Marketplace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Edible Garden's Whey Line Now Available on Walmart Marketplace



BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that the Company's Vitamin Whey line of whey and plant protein powders under the Vitamin Whey® and Vitamin Way® brands are now available on Walmart Marketplace. The Vitamin Whey product line consists of Vitamin Whey® protein powders in flavors such as French Vanilla, Chocolate Dream, Luscious Strawberry, Cookies N' Cream, Ice Cream Cake, and Orange Creamsicle, along with Vitamin Way® organic protein powders in Chocolate and Creamy Vanilla.

Walmart Marketplace is a leading e-commerce platform that allows third-party sellers to offer their products alongside Walmart's own inventory, giving businesses access to millions of customers nationwide. Known for its robust infrastructure and trusted reputation, Walmart Marketplace provides sellers with valuable tools to manage inventory, pricing, and orders seamlessly. The platform also offers competitive fees and the option to use Walmart Fulfillment Services, which manages logistics such as shipping and returns. This enables sellers to scale their businesses efficiently while maintaining high standards of customer service and satisfaction.

“The launch of our Vitamin Whey® and Vitamin Way® brands on Walmart Marketplace marks a significant milestone for Edible Garden,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden.“This partnership enables us to bring our innovative protein products-formulated with essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids for comprehensive health support-to a wider audience. Through Walmart's trusted platform, we are able to provide customers across the nation with convenient access to our premium, flavorful protein powders that support muscle recovery and overall well-being, all at an affordable price. We see this as an exciting opportunity for Edible Garden to extend our 'Flavor Maker' legacy and are confident that Walmart Marketplace's vast reach will help us further accelerate the brand's growth among consumers, helping us achieve our goal of providing the highest-quality most flavorful alternate proteins on the market.”

“Joining Walmart Marketplace not only expands access to our Vitamin Whey product line but also creates opportunities for Edible Garden to offer more products on the platform. This includes the potential to introduce additional shelf-stable items, such as our Pulp line of sustainable, gourmet sauces and chili-based products. We believe that the growth opportunity for the Company as a result of our products being made available through the Walmart Marketplace is immense, and we are confident that our innovative products will continue to meet the evolving tastes of an expanding universe of consumers.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company's Kick Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today's health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to . For more information on Edible Garden go to . A copy of the Company's latest corporate video is also available here .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's growth strategies, the Company's ability to improve its financial results, and performance as a public company. The words“believe,”“design,”“expect,”“intend,”“objective,”“seek,”“strategy,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

...





