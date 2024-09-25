Buchanan Technologies Strengthens Oracle Expertise With Heartland IT Consulting Acquisition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies, a leading IT and Application Managed Services provider, has acquired Dallas-based Heartland IT, an IT services firm with primary expertise in Oracle technologies, including Oracle Fusion Applications (OFA), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle EBS, JD Edwards, and PeopleSoft. This marks the third Buchanan has completed in the last three years centered around its Oracle solutions.



Heartland IT was founded in 2010 with a vision to be the premier Oracle consulting firm providing services to multi­national organizations. With exceptional delivery expertise in Oracle technologies and a robust grasp of the needs of diverse industries, Heartland IT has created innovative solutions for its tenured customer base, assisting clients with their journey through the Oracle ecosystem. Buchanan will leverage this expertise to enhance the growth of its Oracle and Applications Services practice.

Buchanan Technologies is going through a period of rapid growth, and by bringing Heartland IT into the fold, it can utilize the two organizations' combined strengths to better service the growing demand for managed services across the entire technology stack as a one-stop solution for mid-market and enterprise customers.“Heartland IT's expertise in Oracle solutions and their proven track record in consulting services further cements Buchanan's ability to deliver a distinctive, holistic, and innovative approach to customers across the globe who rely on Oracle technologies within their business," said Jim Buchanan, Founder and CEO of Buchanan Technologies.

Patrick Donlin, CEO and President of Sales for Heartland IT, commented, "We are proud to be a part of the Buchanan team. Buchanan's breadth of experience and customers for Oracle-based solutions is a natural fit and perfectly aligns with the vision of Heartland for being a premier Oracle consulting firm. We look forward to supplementing and growing as one team."

Buchanan Technologies is backed by Lightview Capital . Heartland IT was represented by Sett & Lucas. With this acquisition, Buchanan Technologies and Heartland IT will set new benchmarks in Oracle-based consulting services.

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT needs – whether it is improving customer experience, serving with onsite IT services, or complete managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit .

About Heartland IT Consulting

Heartland IT Consulting is a resource delivery firm that supplies hard-to-locate consultants who specialize in Oracle products including Oracle Enterprise Business suite, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, Business Intelligence and Oracle Cloud applications. Heartland offers clients a flexible partnership as Heartland's Resource Delivery Model innovatively creates contract and permanent staffing solutions to fit any client's needs.

About Lightview Capital

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned companies in the business services and tech-enabled services industries. Lightview partners with its portfolio companies by providing deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital's approachable investment style combines deep operational and financial experience with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results. For more information, visit lightviewcapital.com .

Media Contact:

LaRessa Cox

Vice President of Marketing,

Buchanan Technologies

...

+1-972-910-7544