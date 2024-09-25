MS Read-A-Thon Brings Kids On Fun-Filled Adventure To Support Canadians Living With MS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fundraiser Brings Communities Together and Helps Kids Learn About Charitable Giving

Toronto, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MS Canada invites kids, parents and teachers across the country to join its upcoming MS Read-a-Thon, happening between October 14 and November 15, 2024. Kids, with their families, teachers, and communities are encouraged to join in by reading and raising funds to positively impact the lives of Canadians affected by multiple sclerosis (MS).

MS Read-a-Thon inspires kids to read as much as they can in one month, working with their families and teachers to track reading progress on an interactive website, full of fun features. The website allows participants to pick an avatar and keep track of the books they are reading. Parents and teachers can track kids' reading tally, and participants can earn ten different reward badges, stars, and avatar updates every time they reach a new fundraising milestone.

"MS Read-a-Thon holds a special place in our family's hearts. It not only fosters a love of reading in children but also teaches them the importance of giving back. As a family, we are proud to support this initiative, which helps over 90,000 Canadians living with MS,” said MS Ambassador Kimberley Kordov, author of The Tale of the Toy Troll.“Having participated in the MS Read-a-Thon as a child, I'm excited to see a new generation of readers embrace the cause and raise funds for a community so close to us.”

Registration to participate in MS Read-a-thon can be done through the website . Parents register with their email address and can add up to five kids to their account. Teachers can register a class and send sign-up links to parents to register kids who want to participate. Adults can register without adding kids to their accounts. Each participant will have a dedicated website URL that they can share with friends and family to make secure donations easily.

“MS can be unpredictable and explaining to children what that means in the context of our everyday life can be difficult. My journey with MS inspired me to share my story in a way that my children could easily understand,” said MS Ambassador Darcie Naslund, author of My Mom is NOT a Superhero.“The invisible aspects of MS are hard to grasp, especially for a kid, and I wanted to put my family's experience into perspective since I know many Canadians out there are in a similar situation. By turning their passion for reading into action, MS Read-a-Thon is a great way to help kids learn about MS and teach them what it means to be strong, even in the face of adversity.”

MS Read-a-Thon brings communities together by introducing kids to charitable giving and raising awareness about MS. By participating in MS Read-a-Thon, kids embark on a fun-filled journey to raise funds that will help fund MS Canada's vital programs, like the Knowledge Network information hub, 1:1 Peer Support sessions, and virtual wellness programs . These programs help people affected by MS by providing them with information, connection, support, and more. Funds also support research aimed at answering the most challenging questions about MS.

“We're excited to welcome a new generation of readers to the fun adventure that is MS Read-a-Thon,” said Amanda Zamperin, Director of Community Fundraising - WeChallenge MS at MS Canada.“Thousands of people across Canada join MS Read-a-Thon every year and demonstrate the power that community can have when we come together. MS Read-a-thon inspires parents, teachers and kids alike to take action and support Canadians living with MS, showing kids the value of charitable giving and ultimately moving us closer to a world free of MS.”

For more information about MS Canada, visit mscanada.ca . To join the MS Canada Read-a-Thon, sign up at .

About MS Canada

At MS Canada, we are inspired by the vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. We focus on support, advocacy and research that will positively impact the lives of people living with, and affected by MS. For over 75 years, we have been a trusted connection for the MS community to valuable resources and programs needed on their unique MS journey. We advocate for improved policies and systems that will better support Canadians living with MS. We invest in life-changing research that will advance treatment and care, enhance well-being, help to understand and halt disease progression, and ultimately prevent MS. For more information visit mscanada.ca

About multiple sclerosis (MS)

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of episodes of illness and disability can vary, often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive.

