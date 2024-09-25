KOIOS Raises $5 Million In Seed Funding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) intelligence company uses AI to detect stock manipulation and other threats

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOIOS, a leader in financial intelligence solutions, announced today the completion of its seed funding rounds. The company raised $5 million from family offices and private investors in a strong show of support for its AI-based product, which detects online financial threats and manipulation campaigns against publicly traded companies.

Founded by former Israeli intelligence officer Ella Tkach-Dreazen and a leading data and systems expert Ory Segev, KOIOS analyzes conversations about publicly traded companies on social media sites and blogs, and alerts companies to possible online manipulation efforts. The AI-driven SaaS platform provides real-time, actionable insights into these campaigns, allowing companies to foil attacks and stay ahead of the curve.

KOIOS is already being successfully used by early adopters-including US-based publicly traded companies and investment relations firms. Seed funding will be used to further accelerate innovation and make the solution available to companies at scale.

“The digital landscape is changing faster than most publicly traded companies can comprehend-leaving them vulnerable to online manipulation and negative influence campaigns,” said Ella Tkach Dreazen, co-founder of KOIOS.“We are honored to have the support of our investors, who recognize KOIOS as the best solution to empower companies to protect themselves and their stock.”

ABOUT KOIOS : KOIOS helps Investor Relations professionals protect against pump-and-dump schemes and optimize their investor communication strategy. KOIOS's purpose-built AI models make sense of hundreds of millions of messages on Twitter, Reddit, Yahoo Finance, and numerous other sources, finding critical signals in vast amounts of unstructured data. Leading IR/PR agencies, crisis management firms, and publicly traded companies use KOIOS as a tool to protect and grow their stock. For more information about KOIOS and its innovative financial intelligence solution, please visit .



