CEO David B. Dorwart Anticipates A Bright Future At Good Gaming Inc. Through His Most Recent Shareholder Update

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming Inc. (OTCQB: GMER), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences since 2008, is pleased to release its latest shareholder update from its CEO David B. Dorwart.



Today, I reach out to you filled with optimism and enthusiasm for the future of Good Gaming Inc. Over the past few years, we have navigated a landscape fraught with challenges and encountered obstacles in the ever-evolving gaming and markets. Yet, I firmly believe that adversity often paves the way for opportunity. With this mindset, we embrace the lessons learned and emerge with more inspiration and determination than ever before.

As the legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto famously stated, "If you don't make mistakes, you're not trying hard enough." We have embraced this philosophy wholeheartedly. Our journey has taught us that our true strengths lie in identifying and nurturing successful mobile games found globally rather than developing them from the ground up. We recognize through trial and error that partnering with third-party game developers from various countries to create competing quality games against industry giants is not the most effective path forward and will never be where we make our mark on the industry. However, our challenges have helped to unveil new exciting opportunities.

Recently, we assembled our brightest and most talented employees and consultants for an inspiring three-day "Think Tank" session, dedicated to charting a dynamic path forward for Good Gaming. Together, we explored a wide array of opportunities and developed targeted problem-solving metrics aligned with our specific objectives. This collaboration has bolstered our confidence in providing innovative services in a sector where game developers' demand greatly surpasses existing companies' capacity to meet their needs. We are determined to harness this unique position to achieve the scaling and growth necessary for game development companies to sustainable success. A cornerstone of our future will be our partnership with ViaOne subsidiaries, enTouch Wireless and Assist Wireless. Their expertise in cellular communications will be invaluable to us, offering crucial support in marketing and the pre-loading distribution of cellular devices that feature popular and well-established play-to-earn games in both Web2 and Web3 markets. Looking ahead, we have made a strategic decision to shift our focus from game development to the marketing and distribution of recognized global mobile games that aim to elevate their presence and engage players in the U.S. market. This is more than a mere shift in strategy; it represents a bold leap toward a promising future. We are prepared to embrace the opportunities that have been identified and are on the horizon.

The mobile app gaming industry has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, particularly in the Web2 and Web3 domains. According to Statista, the global mobile gaming market is projected to reach an astounding $432 billion, with an estimated 1.9 billion gamers by 2028. This presents an unparalleled opportunity for Good Gaming Inc. to harness the rising demand for play-to-earn mobile app games.

It should be noted, our parent company, ViaOne Services, has demonstrated unwavering commitment to our success through substantial loans exceeding $2 million in Good Gaming Inc. Their decision to convert debt into equity by purchasing preferred shares, thereby turning the debt into an investment, reinforces their belief in our potential and willingness to take risks alongside our shareholders. The successes of ViaOne's other six brands stand as a testament to their ability to identify and nurture promising ventures, and we expect Good Gaming to follow suit.

In conclusion, I am confident that Good Gaming Inc. is on the brink of an exciting future. By learning from our past experiences, focusing on our core strengths, and leveraging current and future global partnerships, we will take control of our destiny and are well-positioned to seize the incredible opportunities that lie ahead in the mobile gaming market.

Thank you for your continued support and look for future announcements regarding additional strategic partnerships that will help to solidify our success going forward.

