Military Land Vehicles Global Market 2024 To Reach $29.13 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.6%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The military land vehicles market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.1 billion in 2023 to $23.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to budget allocations and defense spending, logistical challenges and mobility needs, industrialization and mass production, military modernization programs, threat assessment and defense strategy.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Military Land Vehicles Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The military land vehicles market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $29.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global geopolitical shifts, logistics efficiency, interoperability and networking, enhanced survivability and protection, cybersecurity and digitalization, urban warfare capabilities.

Growth Driver Of The Military Land Vehicles Market

Rising geopolitical tensions are expected to propel the growth of the military land vehicles market going forward. Geopolitical tensions are the political concerns that produce tension or turmoil between two or more countries. These tensions can be triggered by a variety of circumstances, including power, commerce, military activities, climate change, or significant events. Military land vehicles are high-performance vehicles designed for mobility and adaptability in challenging terrain, used for transporting personnel, combat equipment, resupplying combat vehicles, and weapons systems in the event of a conflict that might arise from geopolitical tensions.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Military Land Vehicles Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Oshkosh Defense LLC, BAE Systems PLC, Ashok Leyland Limited, General Dynamics Corporation, ST Engineering Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, Iveco S.p.A., Achleitner Fahrzeugbau, Deere & Company, Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.S., Hyundai Rotem Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Artec GmbH, Navistar Defense, Textron Systems, AM General LLC, Nexter Group, Hanwha Defense, FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S. Defense Systems, Tata Motors Limited, Kurganmashzavod, Uralvagonzavod, Rosoboronexport, China North Industries Corporation, Avibras Indústria Aeroespacial S.A., Rostec, Ukroboronprom, Paramount Group, Denel Land Systems (Pty) Ltd., Plasan Sasa Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Fabrique Nationale Herstal S.A.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Military Land Vehicles Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the military land vehicle market are developing innovative products such as armored personnel carriers to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. An armored personnel carrier (APC) refers to a type of military vehicle designed and built to transport troops and provide them with protection against enemy fire and other battlefield threats.

How Is The Global Military Land Vehicles Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Personnel Carriers, Main Battle Tank, Light Multi-Role Vehicles, Tactical Trucks, Other Product Types

2) By Offerings: Services, Platforms

3) By Application: Defense, Transportation

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Military Land Vehicles Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Military Land Vehicles Market Definition

Military land vehicles refer to high-performance vehicles designed for mobility and adaptability in challenging terrain. These vehicles feature a high power-to-weight ratio, high ground clearance, and a high weight capacity. They are used for transporting personnel, combat equipment, and re-supply combat vehicles, and weapons systems.

The main product types of military land vehicles are infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, main battle tanks, light multi-role vehicles, tactical trucks, and others. Tactical trucks refer to any vehicle designed for field requirements in combat and tactical operations or training personnel for such operations. The offerings involve services, and platforms that are used for defense and transportation applications.

