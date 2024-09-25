Go-Station To Present At Electrification Coalition Event On Electric Highways And Harbors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mike Anderson, COO of Go-Station, will speak on the electrification of and freight systems, sharing lessons in barriers, planning, and deployment.

BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Go-Station is pleased to announce COO Mike Anderson as a panelist for the Electric Highways and Harbors Event: How Florida and Georgia Can Lean on Medium, Heavy-Duty, and Electrification on October 10, 2024, from 3:45 – 4:45pm EST.

Anderson will join leaders to discuss the electrification of ports and freight systems, particularly in the Southeast, a region with a significant market for freight and port movement. Speakers will share lessons in barriers, planning, and deployment.

“Go-Station continues to play a critical role in Georgia's transition to alternative energy and our sustainable future. Our approach considers every aspect of electrification-from the environmental and financial benefits, to procurement, operations, performance, and support. As the demand for clean energy rises, so do the questions that prevent a clear path forward. At Go-Station, we are proud to contribute to this transformation, helping fleet operators and ports alike deploy successful electrification efforts, meet environmental goals, and ultimately create a more sustainable future,” explains Anderson.

Register today to learn from industry experts, network with local partners, and hear about the latest advancements in zero-emission transportation. For more information on the event and how to register, please visit .

About Go-Station and Electrification Coalition:

Go-Station is an EV charging company dedicated to building a world where every driver has confidence in owning and driving an electric vehicle. The company serves drivers, multi-family developments, workplaces, parking facilities, healthcare, businesses, and fleet operators seeking to go electric by offering a full range of charging solutions, including turn-key deployments. For more information, go to Go-Station .

The Electrification Coalition (EC) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that develops and implements a broad set of strategies to facilitate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles to overcome the economic, public health, and national security challenges that stem from America's dependence on oil. The EC's Freight Electrification program advances the electrification of medium and heavy-duty vehicles within the freight sector, including drayage, last-mile delivery, and port equipment. For more information, go to ElectrificationCoalition .

