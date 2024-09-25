‘I Have To Beat My Former Big Love’: Erik Ten Hag On Facing Ex-Club FC Twente

(MENAFN- IANS) Manchester, Sep 25 (IANS) Manchester United begin their 2024/25 Europa League campaign against Dutch side FC Twente. The Red Devils will be hoping to recreate their 2016/17 Europa League winning campaign.

It is a game that is rich in history for head coach Erik Ten Hag as they will be facing his former team, where his journey as a professional footballer ended and molded his path into coaching.

Ten Hag joined FC Twente in 1996 and played for the club for six years before calling curtains on his playing days. He then coached their U-17 and U-20 sides before being promoted to assistant manager.

"Well, we very [much] welcome them, of course, FC Twente, everyone from the board to the staff to the players especially, we are really looking forward [to it]. Not to forget the fans, and they come with a lot over, because football is so popular in the region where I live, where I was raised.

“So yeah, Manchester will notice this tomorrow, but we have to win. And Manchester United, that is what I represent, but also I feel part of this club. And now I have to beat my former big love," said Ten Hag to MUFC's media team.

A lot of talk heading into this season's European competitions has been surrounding the new format introduced by UEFA. The Dutch head coach claims the introduction of the new format has made every game 'significant.'

"Yeah, it's tomorrow we have our first impressions. Last week, I followed the Champions League in the same format, and it looks like every game is significant and every goal is significant. Even so, we know what to do.

We have to win tomorrow because it's the first match in this league and we have eight games to go. So you have your first home game and you have to win this game,” he added.