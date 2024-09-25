Kuwait Deputy FM Discusses With Tajikistan Ambassador Boosting Bilateral Relations

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad received on Wednesday the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Kuwait Dr. Zubaidullah Zubaidov, holding talks on means of cementing the bilateral relations between the two countries in various sectors. (end) rk

