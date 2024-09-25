J&K Polls Phase-II: Over 54% Voting Till 5 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A voter turnout of 54 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

The began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and is underway peacefully.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 75.29, followed closely by Poonch-Haveli (72.71), Gulbgarh (ST) at 72.19 and Surankote (72.18), the EC data showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Khansahib at 67.70. It was followed by Kangan (ST) at 67.60 per cent and Chrar-i-Sharief at 66 per cent.

The lowest 15.80 per cent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here till 5 pm.

The voting concluded at 6 pm.

The first phase of voting had taken place on September 18 while the third and last phase of voting is scheduled for October 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 8 along with the Haryana assembly elections.