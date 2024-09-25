US Employers Fight Back Against Lazy Girl Jobs Trends With Breaks, Mental Health Resources And AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest Results from The Harris Poll

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In the eyes of U.S. hiring managers, workforce productivity is high. But social trends like "Lazy Girl Jobs" and "Bare Minimum Mondays" could spell trouble as job seekers admit these fads are affecting everything from career development to their mental health.

This is according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

Social Media Trends Take a Toll on Job Seekers, Including Mental Health

Continue Reading

More than 9 in 10 hiring managers (95%) feel employees at their company are productive, with more than half reporting employees are very productive (54%) - an increase from the Spring 2022 survey (48%, very productive).

And job seekers agree. Ninety-seven percent report they are productive at work, with two-thirds saying they are very productive (67%).

While employers are aware viral social media trends are infiltrating the workforce, they may not realize how much.

Many job seekers report social media trends have a big or moderate impact on their motivation to develop their career skills (45%), productivity (42%) and (for employed job seekers) commitment to their job (40%). In comparison, a similar proportion of job seekers report social media trends have a big or moderate effect on their mental health (45%).

Increasing Productivity

Despite indications of a highly productive workforce, hiring managers say their companies are taking steps to increase that percentage, which job seekers welcome.

Forty-nine percent of companies are encouraging small breaks throughout the workday, which aligns with the preferences of 65% of job seekers. Additionally, 44% of companies are providing mental health resources, meeting the needs of 54% of job seekers. Thirty-eight percent are offering wellness trainings and workshops, desired by 49% of job seekers. And, 36% of companies are incorporating artificial intelligence to handle low-value tasks or help employees organize tasks and projects, which 34% of job seekers find beneficial.

In addition, at least 1 in 4 allow longer lunch breaks (27%) and reduce noise or workplace distractions (25%).

And for those who need some quick shut-eye, Gen Z and Millennial job seekers are more likely than their Gen X or boomer/senior colleagues to say companies should encourage mid-day naps to help their employees be more productive (24% and 21% vs. 13% and 5%).



"High-performing companies usually employ top talent, and one of the biggest risks in this bustling economy is burnout," said Bill Stoller, Express Employment International CEO. "By offering employees tools and strategies to take care of themselves, companies can not only recruit the best of the best, but retain them, as well."

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between May 16 and June 3, 2024, among 1,003 U.S. hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from May 28 to June 10, 2024, among 1,002 adults ages 18 and older.

For full survey methodologies, please contact [email protected] , Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact [email protected] , Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 492,000 people globally in 2023 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros .

SOURCE Express Services dba Express Employment Professionals

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED