Mitch Gould Receives Prestigious Certificate From The Fortune Leader Magazine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International (NPI), has been honored with a prestigious certificate from The Fortune Leader magazine. Recognized as one of the 10 Most Influential Leaders Changing the Business World in 2024, Gould's innovative approach and expertise in helping international brands enter and grow in the U.S. were celebrated.

This accolade highlights Mitch Gould's visionary leadership and the groundbreaking success of his "Evolution of Distribution" strategy, which has streamlined the complex process of market entry for international brands. Under his guidance, NPI has become a leading player in the retail distribution industry, enabling countless foreign manufacturers to navigate U.S. regulatory landscapes and achieve significant market growth.

"It's an honor to be recognized by The Fortune Leader for our work at NPI," said Gould. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and the innovative approach we've developed to support international brands as they expand into the U.S. market."

The "Evolution of distribution" is where NPI becomes the brand's headquarters. The entity can import, distribute, and promote from one platform one solution turnkey entrance into the largest marketplace in the world with a proven partner.

As part of this prestigious acknowledgment, Gould was applauded for his contributions to the health and wellness sectors, where his strategies have helped brands succeed in a competitive marketplace. The certificate, signed by Scott Edward of

The Fortune Leader, underscores Gould's impact on the business world through his leadership, expertise, and commitment to excellence.

MORE ON N UTRITIONAL P RODUCTS I NTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as

Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan,

Ronnie Coleman,

Roberto Clemente Jr.,

Chuck Liddell, and

Wayne Gretzky.

