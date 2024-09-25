CAST Positioned As The Leader In The 2024 SPARK Matrix For Software Composition Analysis By QKS Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Software Composition Analysis vendors. CAST, with its outstanding capabilities in Vulnerability Detection, Threat Prioritization, and Proprietary Open-Source Software Intelligence Database, has received strong ratings across the parameters of excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024

has named CAST as a leader in their 2024 SPARK MatrixTM analysis of Software Composition Analysis

market.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

QKS Group defines Software Composition Analysis (SCA) as tools to automate the process of examining proprietary applications throughout their development lifecycle to identify security risks, vulnerabilities, and potential quality issues associated with embedded open-source software (OSS) and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components. These tools typically identify and prioritize risks, alerting IT security and development teams to eliminate security concerns before damage occurs. SCA solutions often analyze component distribution licenses to assess legal compliance risks. Additionally, advanced SCA tools may offer capabilities for evaluating operational and maintenance risks, as well as overall project viability, providing a comprehensive approach to managing third-party code within applications.

"CAST provides unique, actionable insights about intellectual property (IP) and security exposures while offering the ability to drill down to individual applications.

"CAST provides unique, actionable insights about intellectual property (IP) and security exposures while offering the ability to drill down to individual applications. This enables users to make fact-based decisions and resolve risks without disrupting developers," said Abhishek Anant Garg, an analyst at QKS Group. "CAST Highlight also goes beyond the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), detecting possible future vulnerabilities. It utilizes CAST's exclusive OSSIDB to automatically detect Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE), scanning for plausible vulnerabilities and ensuring organizations are better protected." Abhishek further adds "CAST excels in SBOM generation capabilities, supporting

export formats such as

CycloneDX, Word, Excel, PPT, XML, and REST API. This capability makes it efficient and convenient for analyzing the security posture of applications for purposes like audits and mergers & acquisitions."

"It's hard to govern a mosaic of applications when you can't see all the pieces," said Greg Rivera, Vice President of CAST Highlight . "Open-source exposures are a big part of that total picture, and we welcome the recognition of CAST as a leader in delivering actionable software intelligence."

The SCA market has witnessed substantial growth driven by the increasing adoption of open-source software, heightened security concerns, and the complexity of modern software supply chains. Organizations are facing mounting pressure to ensure the security, compliance, and quality of their software components, fueling demand for robust SCA solutions. This convergence of factors has led to a surge in both new entrants and expanded offerings from established players in the SCA space. Traditional security vendors have bolstered their SCA capabilities, while specialized SCA providers have emerged with more comprehensive solutions. The market is now poised for further advancement, with an anticipated focus on real-time analysis and continuous monitoring throughout the software development lifecycle. Future SCA tools are likely to incorporate more sophisticated AI and machine learning algorithms for improved vulnerability detection and risk assessment. Additionally, the market is expected to see greater integration with DevOps pipelines and enhanced capabilities for container and microservices environments. As software ecosystems continue to evolve and security threats become more sophisticated, SCA solutions will play an increasingly vital role in helping organizations maintain the integrity and security of their software assets.

Additional Resources:



For more information about CAST, visit

here. SPARK Matrix:

Software Composition Analysis, 2024

About CAST

CAST

leads the emerging market category of

software intelligence. Its technology automatically deciphers custom-built applications and provides instant insights into their inner workings – from portfolio views, down to the finest application detail – whenever executives and practitioners need to know, improve, transform, or control their critical software. See

castsoftware .

About QKS Group:

For more available research, please visit



