Own The Role Of A Hero In Life With Les Brown, Wanda Muir Oliver & Other Experts' New Book: Rise Above

FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally celebrated motivational speaker and author Les Brown announces collaboration with Wanda Muir Oliver and other expert co-authors to present his latest book, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom." Set for release at the end of summer, this groundbreaking is brimming with practical guidance and real-life examples that offer readers the tools to achieve success in both their personal and professional lives."Rise Above" distinguishes itself as a complete toolkit for overcoming life's setbacks. With insights gained from decades of experience and the wisdom of top industry leaders, Les Brown, together with Wanda Muir Oliver, offers readers actionable strategies that can be applied immediately to achieve success and resilience in their personal and professional lives.Brown's previous titles, such as "Live Your Dreams" and "It's Not Over Until You Win," have reached millions around the world, solidifying his legacy as a leading authority on personal development and empowerment.Rising from humble beginnings to international acclaim, both Les Brown and Wanda Muir Oliver have shared their messages of hope and perseverance with audiences across the globe, inspiring countless individuals to chase their dreams.In "Rise Above," Brown cooperates with some of his most loyal followers like Wanda Muir Oliver, whose personal stories are woven into this collaborative narrative. These relatable experiences ensure that readers feel a personal connection to the book as they work to overcome their own challenges.Other notable contributors include:Rudy MawerJ Thomas SmithMiranda WalkerJustin DayDiana LeslieRev. Dr A. Manuel HowardJerry GibsonBarry CryanStephen RueBeth FischerNaima SpencerDr TayoDr Rosemarie RuteckiDr Michelle SandsAnticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom," available on Amazon this Fall.Readers are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!Follow us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and inspirational messages from Les Brown, Wanda Muir Oliver, and the other co-authors!Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information about "Rise Above" and to pre-order your copy, visit Amazon today !About Les Brown and Wanda Muir OliverLes Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.Wanda is the author of“Realities Of Life”, with a foreword by Dr. Dorothy I. Height. She is a co- author to three other books, "A Surrender To The Moon", poem "The Change," "The Queens Legacy," and "Your Deck Of Success." Wanda made her theatrical debut as a cast member for two runnings of the play ''The Teacher's Lounge" a popular play in Baltimore, and also worked as a stage manager. She appeared in "Don't Be Fooled" in the role of a prostitute in the cast. She also appeared in the re-enactment of the first NCNW meeting portraying Mary Church Terrell, under the tutelage of Dr. Dorothy Height. Wanda was an extra in the film documentary "Multitude of Mercies" featuring Malcom Jamal Warner, shown on BET, International Aids Day.In her role as a speaker, Wanda has delivered speeches to enlighten others about purpose and truth.

