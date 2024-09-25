Former President Of Katie Couric Media Marketplace And Life Is Good Company Joins CEO Coaching International As Partner And Coach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm

for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce

Lisa Tanzer

as its newest Partner and Coach.

Lisa Tanzer, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

Tanzer

is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience including 10 years in CEO and President roles and 10 years in CMO/Head of Marketing roles. She has successfully executed business strategies and transformed brands for Fortune 1000 companies including

Gillette, Staples,

and

Hasbro ,

as well privately held and venture- and private equity-backed small- to mid-sized companies. Tanzer draws her experience from a wide range of industries, including Consumer Products, E-commerce, Business-To-Business Products and Services, Apparel, Education, Media, and Entertainment.

Tanzer's professional highlights include:



Current

Senior Advisor to Katie Couric Media

and former

President of Katie Couric Media Marketplace . In that role, Tanzer developed and managed Katie Couric Media Marketplace, a company focused on building high-impact content and marketing strategies for emerging purpose-driven brands.

CEO and Board Member at Beacon Wellness Brands , a private equity-backed company in the mass market beauty and personal care sector. Under Tanzer's leadership, the team dramatically improved operating margin through operational efficiencies, sourcing, and product cost reductions while doubling e-commerce revenue.

President of Life is Good Company , a $100M+ positive lifestyle apparel brand where she led the company through significant topline and bottom line growth, resulting in the highest revenue in the company's then 25-year history. Tanzer focused on stabilizing the business P&L, strengthening the core product line, building the leadership team, and pivoting to a direct-to-consumer, speed-to-market model. She previously led the Marketing Team at Life is Good and was a founding member of the Board of Directors of the non-profit, The Life is Good Kids Foundation, where she served for over 25 years. Tanzer is known for

leading several successful brand transformations

as an executive and business consultant, including being retained to help reposition the

Staples

brand which resulted in the Staples EASY/Easy Button campaign.

"I am pleased to have Lisa join the CEO Coaching International team," said Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International.

"She is an exceptionally talented leader who has achieved great success in her career and is passionate about inspiring and helping others to achieve their own personal and professional goals. She will be a great asset to our team."

"It is an honor to join the esteemed CEO Coaching International team and combine my decades of experience with the firm's proven methods and processes in order to help other executives Make BIG Happen," Tanzer said. "I wish I knew CEO Coaching International existed when I transitioned to CEO and President roles. It certainly would have helped me accelerate my learning curve."

Tanzer holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Tufts University. She was raised and currently resides in Boston, MA, and has two adult children who live in the greater Boston area. When not in Boston, she enjoys spending time on Cape Cod where she leads an active, outdoor lifestyle.

