UK’S Largest Greenhouse Complex, Thanet Earth, Adopts Intelligent Bio Solutions’ Fingerprint Drug Test To Enhance Workplace Safety

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the“Company”), a medical company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that Thanet Earth, the UK's largest greenhouse complex, has adopted its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System for in-house drug testing.



“We are thrilled to partner with Intelligent Fingerprinting to enhance our approach to workplace safety,” said Emma Bullock, Head of People at Thanet Earth.“Fingerprint drug testing allows us to ensure that our team is operating in a safe and efficient manner without interrupting our daily operations.”

Thanet Earth is a leader in the UK's horticultural sector, producing millions of tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers annually for major retailers nationwide. The company is renowned for its state-of-the-art approach to sustainable farming, integrating cutting-edge technology to optimize yield and environmental impact.

With the implementation of the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, Thanet Earth will be able to conduct workplace drug testing quickly, discreetly, and effectively. This capability is crucial in maintaining safety within the high-paced food production environment, where even minor disruptions can have significant downstream effects.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company's current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

About Thanet Earth

Thanet Earth is the UK's largest greenhouse complex. Situated in Kent, it produces a significant portion of the nation's salad crops, with a focus on sustainability and innovation. The facility uses cutting-edge technology to maximize efficiency and minimize environmental impact, ensuring the production of high-quality salad crops (or) fresh produce year-round.

Forward-Looking Statements:

