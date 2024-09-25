Sonakshi Sinha Can’T Get Enough Of Bridal Outfits

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha took to her social handle and shared a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot for a magazine.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sonakshi shared a post from the magazine cover in which she was seen in an elegant bridal outfit that embraced her beauty.

In the picture, the 'Akira' actress is seen in a red-colored traditional lehenga which is crafted from a combination of beautiful embroidery filled with various designs and a touch of handy work.

In further detailing, Sonakshi is seen wearing a bridal green polki necklace with earrings set, bracelets and a sparkling green polki gemstone ring.

Earlier, the 'Dahaad' fame actress shared some elegant pictures with her better half Zaheer Iqbal and captioned them,“Laal hai mere dil ka haal" (with a heart emoji).

The duo opted for a Rajasthani attire in which Sonakshi was seen in a salwar embellished with golden embroidery in palazzo while Zaheer opted for a Nehru style neck jacket with small mirrors attached to it.

It seems like, Sonakshi is still in the zone of her just-married phase which is getting signified in her recent series of pictures as her love for red and traditional outfits is not getting a pause at all.

On the personal front, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

Sonakshi made her debut opposite the 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actor in the box-office-crusher 'Dabangg' while Zaheer made his debut with Salman's home production 'Notebook'.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in 'Kakuda' helmed by 'Munjya' fame director Aditya Sarpotdar.

The actress is all set to share the screen with her husband in their upcoming romantic drama 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' helmed by Karan Rawal. The two have previously worked together in the film 'Double XL', and a music video, 'Blockbuster'.

