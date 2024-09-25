Chad officially denies consenting to redeployment of US troops

(MENAFN) Chad's foreign has officially denied reports claiming that the country had agreed to the redeployment of American on its territory. The denial comes in response to statements made by Major General Kenneth Ekman, director of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), who indicated in a recent interview that a limited number of U.S. special forces personnel would return to Chad at the request of President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.



The controversy arises after the U.S. Department of Defense withdrew approximately 70 personnel from an air base near N’Djamena, Chad’s capital, following demands from local authorities to suspend their activities in April. General Ekman, in an interview with U.S. state-run VOA, noted the strategic importance of Chad for U.S. military operations in the region. He mentioned that an agreement had been reached for the return of a limited number of troops, highlighting Chad's role in enhancing security in the Sahel region.



However, Chadian Foreign Affairs Minister Abdraman Koulamallah refuted these claims, stating that no such agreement has been made regarding the return of American forces. In a formal statement, Koulamallah emphasized, “The government of the Republic of Chad wishes to formally deny the information relayed by certain media concerning an alleged agreement authorizing the return of American special forces troops to Chadian territory.”



This exchange highlights the complexities of U.S.-Chad relations and the sensitive nature of military deployments in the region. Chad has historically been a key ally for the U.S. in efforts to stabilize the Sahel, a region plagued by militant activity and security challenges. The situation underscores the need for clear communication between the U.S. and Chadian officials regarding military presence and operational agreements.



As the dialogue continues, both nations will likely have to navigate the intricacies of military cooperation while addressing the underlying security issues that have prompted U.S. involvement in the region. The Chadian government’s firm stance on the matter signals its intention to maintain sovereignty over military agreements and emphasizes the importance of mutual respect in international relations.

