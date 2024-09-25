Kenya welcomes extending foreign operation into UN mission

(MENAFN) Kenyan President William Ruto has indicated that the country’s ongoing mission to combat violent gangs and groups in Haiti could potentially evolve into a full-fledged United Nations peacekeeping operation. Ruto made this statement during his recent visit to Haiti, where he evaluated the progress of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) aimed at curbing the escalating gang violence that has plagued the nation and contributed to its instability.



Expressing Kenya’s willingness to support a transition to a United Nations-led operation, Ruto stated, “If that is the direction the United Nations Security Council wants to take, we have absolutely no problem with it.” This openness reflects Kenya's commitment to addressing the security challenges in Haiti, where gang violence has led to widespread displacement and turmoil.



The international mission has been bolstered by the arrival of hundreds of Kenyan police officers, who began their deployment on June 25 as part of a response to a request for assistance from Haiti made in 2022, following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The Kenyan government agreed to lead the mission after extensive appeals from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who sought a nation willing to spearhead the initiative. Although a high court ruling in Kenya deemed the mission unconstitutional, the government pressed forward with plans to contribute 1,000 police officers to the effort.



In addition to the current deployment, President Ruto announced that Kenya plans to send an additional 600 police officers to Haiti in the coming weeks. These officers are undergoing redeployment training and are expected to be mission-ready soon. Ruto highlighted the urgency of their deployment, emphasizing the need for support to effectively combat the gangs that have gained control over significant portions of the capital and surrounding areas.



Kenya’s involvement in Haiti underscores its increasing role in international peacekeeping and security operations, as well as its dedication to addressing complex global challenges through multilateral cooperation. As discussions regarding the potential transition to a United Nations peacekeeping mission unfold, the international community will be closely monitoring the developments in this critical Caribbean nation.

