Egyptian government warns citizens to leave breakaway area

(MENAFN) The Egyptian has issued a warning to its citizens residing in Somaliland, urging them to evacuate the region promptly due to deteriorating security conditions that limit the government's capacity to offer consular support. This advisory came on Sunday, shortly after Somaliland's authorities ordered the closure of an Egyptian library in the capital, Hargeisa, demanding that its staff vacate the premises within 72 hours.



In an official statement, the Egyptian Embassy advised its nationals against traveling to Somaliland, citing concerns over their safety due to the unstable security situation. This caution reflects heightened tensions in the Horn of Africa, which have escalated since Somaliland signed a controversial agreement in January to lease 20 kilometers of coastal land to Ethiopia for a period of 50 years. This lease is intended to grant the landlocked Ethiopia access to the Red Sea and facilitate the construction of a marine base, reportedly in exchange for international recognition of Somaliland’s self-declared independence, originally proclaimed in 1991.



The situation is further complicated by Somalia's rejection of Somaliland's claims to independence, considering the region a part of its sovereign territory. Somalia has condemned the land lease agreement as illegal and a direct threat to its sovereignty, prompting the government to seek support from Egypt against Ethiopia. This dynamic is underscored by Cairo's longstanding tensions with Addis Ababa regarding the management of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile, which has been a source of contention between the two nations.



As security concerns mount and diplomatic tensions rise, the Egyptian government's advisory serves as a critical reminder of the volatile political landscape in the region. The call for nationals to evacuate Somaliland not only reflects immediate safety concerns but also highlights the broader geopolitical struggles affecting the Horn of Africa, as regional powers navigate complex alliances and rivalries amidst ongoing instability.

MENAFN25092024000045015687ID1108713771