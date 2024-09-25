Media reports US representatives hosting Sikh separatist teams before Modi`s visit

(MENAFN) In a move that has drawn significant attention, U.S. officials hosted a meeting with pro-Khalistan Sikh activists just one day before Indian Prime Narendra Modi's arrival in the United States for the United Nations General Assembly and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit. According to reports from Reuters and various Indian outlets, the meeting took place on Thursday and was organized by the National Security Council (NSC).



During this gathering, officials briefed the Sikh representatives about ongoing discussions between Washington and New Delhi related to a thwarted assassination attempt on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Sikh separatist leader based in New York. Pannun, who leads the Sikhs for Justice organization, is regarded as a terrorist by the Indian government and holds citizenship in both the U.S. and Canada.



This marks a notable shift in diplomatic engagement, as it was reportedly the first occasion that National Security Council officials interacted with representatives of Sikh groups advocating for the Khalistan movement—an initiative aimed at establishing a separate state for Sikhs from the Indian state of Punjab and surrounding areas. The activists were assured of protection against "transnational aggression" on U.S. soil, signaling a commitment to their safety amid rising tensions.



Organizations like Sikhs for Justice are banned in India due to their separatist agenda and alleged involvement in violent attacks targeting government officials and civilians. The Indian government has repeatedly accused several Western nations—particularly the U.S., United Kingdom, and Canada—of providing a safe haven for individuals and groups it labels as terrorists.



This meeting occurs in a delicate diplomatic context, as Modi's visit is intended to strengthen ties between India and the U.S.. The engagement with Sikh separatists has sparked discussions about the complexities of balancing domestic security concerns with international relations, especially regarding the treatment of diasporic communities advocating for political change in their home countries.



As Modi prepares for his visit, the implications of this meeting on U.S.-India relations and regional stability remain a critical point of consideration, raising questions about how such interactions might affect the broader diplomatic landscape. The Indian government’s response to the U.S.'s engagement with these groups is yet to be seen, as both nations navigate the intricacies of their partnership amidst such contentious issues.

MENAFN25092024000045015687ID1108713770