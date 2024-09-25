Modi pledges to provide ‘Made in India’ chips to America

(MENAFN) During a vibrant address to the Indian diaspora in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined his ambitious vision for India's industry, aiming to make "Made in India" chips a cornerstone of global technology. Speaking to a crowd of over 15,000, Modi referred to Indian-Americans as “brand ambassadors” of Bharat, a term reflecting India's cultural heritage and aspirations for growth on the world stage.



Modi emphasized that Bharat will not only persist but accelerate its progress, envisioning a future where a multitude of global devices operate on Indian-made chips. He highlighted the semiconductor sector as fundamental to India's economic growth, asserting, "The day is not far when you will see Made-in-India chips here in America as well." He characterized these chips as pivotal to enhancing India’s developmental trajectory, promising that this small yet vital component would propel the nation toward unprecedented advancements.



This declaration comes amid India's strategic efforts to bolster domestic semiconductor production. In 2021, the Indian government launched the $9 billion India Semiconductor Mission aimed at fostering semiconductor and display manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, plans for establishing five major semiconductor manufacturing hubs across the country have been approved.



Modi's statements are particularly timely as India solidifies its partnerships with global allies in the tech sector. During his current visit to the U.S., an agreement was reached to create a semiconductor fabrication plant, which will produce chips for critical areas such as national security, next-generation telecommunications, and green energy applications. Furthermore, earlier this month, India forged a partnership with Singapore, a significant player in the semiconductor industry, to collaboratively enhance their semiconductor capabilities.



As India strives to position itself as a major player in the global semiconductor landscape, Modi’s assurances signal a commitment to innovation and economic resilience. The government’s focus on developing this sector could significantly impact not just India’s economy, but also its role in the global technology supply chain, paving the way for a future where Indian-made chips are integral to devices worldwide.

