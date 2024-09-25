Erdogan urges international community to stop Netanyahu ‘just like Hitler’

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has intensified his condemnation of Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, urging the international community to take decisive action against what he described as Netanyahu's "murder network." Speaking at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Erdogan drew a stark parallel between Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler, claiming that just as Hitler was halted by a united global front, so too must Netanyahu be stopped to prevent further violence in the region.



Erdogan criticized the Israeli government's military actions in Gaza, characterizing the Palestinian enclave as a "concentration camp." He accused Netanyahu of attempting to escalate tensions in the region for political gain, suggesting that such maneuvers threaten to ignite a wider conflict.



Highlighting what he views as the ineffectiveness of the United Nations, Erdogan expressed frustration over the organization's failure to intervene in what he called the "genocide in Gaza." He called for significant reforms to make the UN more representative and effective, particularly criticizing the Security Council for prioritizing the interests of its five permanent members over global peace and security.



The Turkish president also directed his ire at countries, including the United States, that provide unconditional support to Israel, alleging their complicity in the violence against Palestinians. He emphasized the urgent need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, alongside a prisoner exchange and the facilitation of humanitarian aid.



Erdogan reiterated his backing for a lawsuit initiated by South Africa at the International Court of Justice, aimed at holding Israel accountable for alleged crimes against humanity in Gaza. Despite his harsh criticism of the Israeli government, Erdogan stressed that the people of Turkey do not harbor animosity toward the Israeli populace, emphasizing a distinction between the actions of the state and the sentiments of the people.



Erdogan's remarks reflect an ongoing commitment to rally international support for Palestinian rights and a call for a unified response to what he deems atrocities occurring in Gaza.

MENAFN25092024000045015687ID1108713765