Harness Dynamic Passion With Les Brown, Justin Day & Other Experts' New Book: Rise Above

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally celebrated motivational speaker and author Les Brown announces collaboration with Justin Day and other expert co-authors to present his latest book, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom." Set for release at the end of summer, this groundbreaking is brimming with practical guidance and real-life examples that offer readers the tools to achieve success in both their personal and professional lives."Rise Above" is not just another self-help book; it's a comprehensive toolkit. Readers will discover proven strategies to navigate and overcome obstacles, drawing from Les Brown's extensive experience and insights from the influence of some of the world's top experts like Justin Day. The book is packed with actionable steps that readers can implement immediately to drive success and resilience in their professional and personal lives.Les Brown's previous books, such as "Live Your Dreams" and "It's Not Over Until You Win," have inspired millions around the globe. These bestsellers have cemented his reputation as a leading voice in personal development, offering timeless wisdom and practical guidance.From their humble beginnings to becoming one of the most globally influential personalities in the world, both authors' personal journeys are a testament to the power of perseverance and positive thinking.Over the decades, their messages of hope and empowerment with countless individuals have helped them to achieve their dreams despite life's challenges.In the spirit of inspiring others, "Rise Above" is a unique collaboration that draws inspiration from the success stories of some of Les Brown's loyal followers, including Justin Day.Recognizing the challenges and setbacks faced by many, Brown and his coauthors aimed their contributions to address the specific needs of Les' followers. This collaborative project integrates this, ensuring the book resonates on a personal level with its readers.Other notable contributors include:Rudy MawerJ Thomas SmithMiranda WalkerDiana LeslieRev Dr Manuel A. HowardJerry GibsonBarry CryanWanda Muir OliverStephen RueBeth FischerNaima SpencerDr TayoDr Rosemarie RuteckiDr Michelle SandsAnticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom," available on Amazon this Fall.Readers are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!Follow us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and inspirational messages from Les Brown, Justin Day, and the other co-authors!Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information about "Rise Above" and to pre-order your copy, visit Amazon today !About Les Brown and Justin DayLes Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.Justin Day, the founder of Day by Day Digital, hails from Dallas, Texas, a bustling business hub that has shaped his entrepreneurial journey.Beginning his career as a project manager at his mother's agency, Rocket Red, he was inspired to establish his own company, driven by a fierce entrepreneurial spirit.Over five years at Rocket Red, he self-taught various skills such as web design & development, SEO, content marketing, videography, and email marketing, taking advantage of the dynamic environment to broaden his expertise.It was this diverse experience that laid the foundation for his independent agency.One of the standout innovations is his proprietary "Swarm System". It brings together a decade of strategic marketing experience with AI and automated workflows.This system 'swarms' a client's audience with a perfect storm of content, priming qualified leads and directing them into a sales funnel, ready for purchasing.Beyond his professional endeavors, he leads a fulfilling personal life.With his fiancée, and their golden retriever, Ragnar, he loves traveling the world creating content that immortalizes their memories.An avowed tech-nerd, he spends his leisure time playing video games, listening to audiobooks, and exploring the latest tech products.Also active in his social life, he relishes playing pickleball and board games with friends during weekends.His journey, on both a personal and professional level, is a testimony to his perseverance, curiosity, and love for learning.The founder of Day by Day Digital stands as an example of how anyone can combine passion and expertise, transforming challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation.

Justin Day

Rise Above

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.