Terrascope Expands Presence Into USA And Widens Tooling To Tackle Product-Level Emissions

This US launch marks Terrascope's third major expansion since its founding in Singapore in 2022.

- Maya Hari, CEO of Terrascope YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Terrascope, a leading decarbonization software for the land-based economy, announced its formal US market entry, bringing its comprehensive decarbonization platform to one of the world's largest markets. Already trusted by innovators such as Mitsubishi, Tetra Pak, and Olam, the platform helps enterprises track, manage, and reduce their Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions with precision.To date, Terrascope has already measured >550 mtCO2e for clients throughout the world and, via this launch, has set up a team based out of the US and Canada to support North American enterprises. Terrascope has also set up partnerships alongside food and agriculture climate solutions providers such 3 Degrees and Pollination Group to help clients execute decarbonization projects on the ground. This US launch marks Terrascope's third major market expansion since its founding in Singapore in 2022, reinforcing its mission to help enterprises in agri-food, retail, and consumer goods sectors worldwide achieve their net-zero targets.Expanded tools to measure Product Carbon FootprintToday, Terrascope launched a free version of its pioneering self-serve product carbon footprinting tool aimed to help enterprises, brands, and retailers understand product-related emissions within their company or from their supply chain. Large enterprises in the agri-food, retail, and consumer goods sectors can now access a demo tool at no cost to measure emissions at every stage of their products' lifecycle – from raw material production to end-of-life disposal. This tool allows growers, manufacturers, brands and retailers to derive fast and accurate product-level carbon data.As demands for transparent climate impact data increase from consumers, investors, and regulators, businesses need effective solutions to manage emissions at a granular level. Terrascope's tool provides precise emissions estimates for individual products or entire product portfolios, enabling companies to pinpoint emissions sources, prioritize reduction efforts, and make credible carbon claims. This approach helps manage supply chain emissions, build trust with eco-conscious customers, and support broader sustainability goals. Terrascope's product carbon footprinting service, which has been reviewed against PACT, ISO and the GHG Protocol by a third party, has already been used by food industry leaders in food retail and distribution to measure over the carbon footprint of over 300,000 unique SKUs.“We're setting a new standard in carbon footprinting and making important connections between enterprises and the supply chain globally,” said Maya Hari, CEO of Terrascope.“Our self-serve tool makes it easier than ever for companies to measure the climate impact of their products at scale, and take actionable steps to cut emissions across their entire supply chain. It's a game-changer for consumer goods companies looking to uncover hidden emissions hotspots, drive real climate impact, and explore new green revenue opportunities.”About TerrascopeTerrascope is an enterprise-grade decarbonization platform that helps companies measure, manage, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Leveraging AI, machine learning, and sustainability expertise, Terrascope offers comprehensive solutions for the food, agriculture, and other sectors, driving meaningful climate action and operational resilience.Learn more at

