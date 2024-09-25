Casita Coalition Welcomes Noerena Limón As New CEO: A Visionary Leader Advancing Housing Equity And Affordability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Noerena Limon is named CEO of Casita Coalition

Casita Coalition proudly announces Noerena Limón as its new Chief Executive Officer

- Denise Pinkston, Founder and Board Chair Emerita of Casita CoalitionCA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With an unwavering commitment to expanding homeownership, housing supply, and advancing racial equity, Noerena brings a wealth of experience and visionary leadership to the organization's helm. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Casita Coalition as the organization advances its mission to solve the housing crisis by building the middle housing ecosystem through a multi-pronged approach.A Vision for the Future of HousingAs CEO, Noerena will lead with a bold vision, building on the success of Casita Coalition in California and focusing on several key priorities:-Middle Housing Expansion for All Communities: Under Noerena's leadership, Casita Coalition will work toward championing the development of the middle housing landscape, addressing national housing shortages, and ensuring that communities have more inclusive and attainable housing options.-Building a Pipeline for Emerging Leaders: Noerena envisions Casita Coalition as a springboard for young, emerging housing professionals so that the housing ecosystem can reflect the changing U.S. population. By offering training and mentorship opportunities, Noerena aims to prepare the next generation of leaders to thrive in multi-sector roles, driving future innovations in housing policy.-A Commitment to Homeownership and Racial Equity: With a lifelong passion for bridging the racial wealth gap, Noerena's leadership will elevate Casita Coalition's focus on expanding access to homeownership for the next generation of Americans, helping more families build wealth and economic security.Noerena Limón's Exemplary Leadership and Sector ExpertiseOver the past two years, Noerena Limón has served as an executive consultant to Casita Coalition, where she led the curation of the 2023 Build the Middle National Housing Convening, cultivated a key partnership between Zillow and the Coalition that led to the creation of the Build the Middle Playbook, and brought together public and private sector leaders to advance middle housing in jurisdictions across the U.S. and Canada. In 2023, California Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Noerena to serve on the Board of Directors of the California Housing Finance Agency, and she currently serves as a Housing Fellow for the UC Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation.Before joining Casita Coalition, Noerena served as Executive Vice President of Public Policy and Industry Relations at the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), where she founded the organization's first national policy department and grassroots network focused on championing Latino homeownership. Noerena also authored the organization's annual publications: The State of Hispanic Homeownership and The State of Hispanic Wealth Reports.Noerena's career includes roles at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Obama-Biden administration, and the U.S. House of Representatives in the office of former U.S. Representative Xavier Becerra. She holds a B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's in Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.Noerena has driven systemic change across a broad spectrum of housing issues, from advancing homeownership for underserved communities to tackling wealth disparities. Following the 2008 financial crisis, Noerena played a critical role in reshaping the U.S. mortgage market to prevent future crises. Additionally, she has been a strong advocate for leveraging technology to enhance the mortgage process while addressing the consumer impact of financial products like payday loans.About Casita CoalitionThe Casita Coalition is a multi-sector nonprofit organization dedicated to championing diverse housing solutions that empower neighborhoods to thrive in California and beyond. The Coalition advances innovative housing solutions such as“missing middle” housing types such as Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), plexes, and townhomes. For more information about Casita Coalition, visit .

