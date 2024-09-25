Veranda Adkins Earns Double Platinum Agent At The 2024 AIC Showstopper Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Travel veteran Veranda Adkins receives Double Platinum Agent Award at the 2024 AIC Hotel Group Showstopper Awards.

Award-winning industry leader recognized among top-selling travel advisors

- Veranda Adkins, Founder of Travel Legacy, Co-founder of ABTPATHENS, AL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veranda Adkins , CEO and founder of Travel Legacy Inc., was honored with the prestigious Double Platinum Agent Award at the 2024 AIC Hotel Group Showstopper Awards, held at the newly opened AVA Resort Cancun. This marks her fifth consecutive year of being recognized by the Showstopper Awards for her outstanding contributions to the travel industry, specifically for her work with the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels.The Showstopper Awards, which took place from Sept. 16-19, 2024, celebrate top-performing travel agents, tour operators, and online travel agencies across the US and Canada. Reserved for travel professionals who exemplify excellence in every facet of their business, the event acknowledges leaders who have made significant impacts in the industry."It's truly an honor to be recognized among such incredible leaders in the travel community," said Veranda Adkins. "This award not only celebrates the hard work and dedication we put into making travel dreams come true but also highlights the importance of elevating diverse voices in the industry."Veranda Adkins, who has over a decade of experience in the travel industry, has become a well-respected figure, known for her innovative approach to group travel, destination weddings, and milestone celebrations. As co-founder of the Association of Black Travel Professionals (ABTP), she continues to advocate for diversity and inclusion in the travel space, empowering underrepresented voices and paving the way for future travel leaders.This latest accolade joins a growing list of honors for Veranda, who has previously received awards from leading brands such as Palace Resorts Pro and Elite Status with Apple Leisure Group. Her commitment to delivering personalized, unforgettable travel experiences is a cornerstone of her success.About Veranda AdkinsVeranda Adkins is a successful entrepreneur, influential speaker, business coach, and the founder of Travel Legacy, a leading provider of personalized travel experiences. The award-winning travel agency specializes in curated group trips, milestone celebrations, and destination weddings. As the founder of Travel Legacy and co-founder of the Association of Black Travel Professionals (ABTP), Veranda has made significant contributions to the travel industry. She is the recipient of several prestigious awards including the AIC Showstopper Awards, Palace Resorts Pro, Funjet 500, and Elite Status with Apple Leisure Group. To learn more, visit .

