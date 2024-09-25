Prabhas-Starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ To Be Screened At Busan International Film Festival

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Nag Ashwin's blockbuster“Kalki 2898 AD” starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan will be showcased at the Busan International Festival.

The 29th edition of the film festival will take place from October 2 and the curtains will be coming down on October 11. The movie will be screened on October 8 and 9.

“Kalki 2898 AD” was the first Indian film to unveil its teaser at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con.

“Kalki 2898 AD” is the first installment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe. The film is set against the backdrop of 2898 AD, the film traces the story from the now-barren Kashi. Amid a dystopian era ruled by Supreme Yaskin, SUM80 rises like a dawn of hope as the bearer of Lord Kalki, the tenth and final avatar of Lord Vishnu, putting Yaskin's reign in jeopardy.

In August, filmmaker Nag Ashwin had spoken about working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the film and said that he was very patient with the whole process while working on“so much CG, green screen.”

In the film, Prabhas was seen in a double role. He played a bounty hunter named Bhairava and Karna, an ancient warrior who was allied with the Kauravas; the previous life of Bhairava.

Amitabh essayed Ashwatthama, who has roamed the Earth for nearly six thousand years and the son of sage and warrior Dronacharya and an ally to the Kauravas, who was cursed with immortality for attempting to kill an unborn Parikshith.

Kamal Haasan's character was called the Supreme Yaskin, a complete totalitarian god-king ruling the post-apocalyptic.

The film also had Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and several cameos by personalities such as S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Devarakonda, Saswata Chatterjee, Dulquer Salmaan and Anna Ben.

The film made a whopping collection of Rs1,200 crores worldwide and concluded at the Hindi Box office with over Rs 330 crores across India.