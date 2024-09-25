Anushka Sen Dazzles In NYC With Stylish Looks And Project Sneak Peeks

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Anushka Sen is raising the stakes during her trip to New York City, sharing stunning snapshots from her diaries. As she strolls through the vibrant streets, she gives fans a glimpse of her stylish looks while also capturing moments from a project she's working on.

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old actress Anushka, who has 39.4 million followers, shared a delightful series of photos from her NYC adventures. In the snapshots, she looks effortlessly stylish in a brown sleeveless top paired with matching baggy joggers, complemented by minimal makeup and her hair flowing freely.

Accessorising with black sunglasses, white sneakers, and a chic handbag, she exudes casual elegance. Among the highlights is a candid shot of her recording for her project in a cozy room, along with mouthwatering food pics featuring spaghetti and mousse cake, all set against the vibrant backdrop of Times Square.

In the caption, she wrote: "the nyc life".

Meanwhile, recently, Anushka, who is the official brand ambassador appointed by South Korean tourism, has joined forces with the South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, who has won the silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024, for a global project, reportedly titled 'Crush'.

According to the reports, Kim Ye-ji will be making her acting debut in the 'ASIA' spin-off series, titled 'Crush'. The Olympian is set to play a killer in this short-form series, which will star Anushka, who previously played the assassin in ASIA.

On the work front, Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV's show 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli'. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show 'Baalveer'. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'.

The young diva also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like 'Crazy Cukkad Family', and 'Am I Next'.

She was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.