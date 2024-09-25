(MENAFN) Bloomberg reports that some Western nations supporting Ukraine are advocating for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reflecting skepticism regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recently presented 'victory plan' aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict. These potential talks could take place before the G20 leaders' summit in Brazil, scheduled for mid-November, and might involve either Zelensky directly or other intermediaries.



Currently in the US, Zelensky is promoting his roadmap for peace, which has been dismissed by Moscow as unrealistic. He plans to share the specifics of this plan with President Joe Biden later this week, recognizing that US support is crucial for its implementation. However, insiders indicate that the proposal lacks substantive innovations and is perceived more as a "wish list" than a viable action plan capable of altering the course of the conflict.



Despite these diplomatic overtures, Kyiv has firmly ruled out negotiations with Russia and rejected any compromise options. Ukrainian officials maintain that intensifying the conflict could compel Moscow to accept peace terms favorable to Ukraine. Andrey Yermak, Zelensky’s influential chief of staff, emphasized the need for Western allies not to fear potential repercussions from this strategy.



Furthermore, the Ukrainian government is seeking permission to utilize Western-supplied weapons for strikes deep within Russian territory. Putin has warned that such actions would be considered a direct act of war by NATO, suggesting a severe response from Moscow.



The complex interplay of military strategies and diplomatic maneuvers underscores the challenging landscape as Ukraine navigates its ongoing struggle and seeks to leverage international support for its objectives.

