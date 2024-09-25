Factset’S GHG Emissions Commitment Validated By Science Based Targets Initiative

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet, a global digital and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated its near-term, company-wide sustainability initiative to reduce greenhouse (GHG) emissions to combat the global climate crisis.



This validation follows FactSet's 2022 near-term emission reduction commitment , confirming the company's goals have been reviewed by corporate climate experts and are inline and attainable according to SBTi's guidelines. These goals include reducing scope 1, direct and owned company emissions; scope 2, indirect and off-site company emissions; and scope 3, indirect value chain emissions.

FactSet's commitment involves:



FactSet Research Systems Inc. commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 45% by its 2030 fiscal year from its fiscal 2023 base year levels. FactSet Research Systems Inc. commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 25% by its 2030 fiscal year from its fiscal 2023 base year levels.

As outlined in FactSet's 2023 Sustainability Report , FactSet commits to measuring and disclosing its GHG emissions to drive business goals and reach a net zero future. As FactSet progresses towards its decarbonization targets, FactSet will be researching and implementing alternate strategies to adapt its operations to decrease its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

“At FactSet, we are committed to upholding the highest standards to achieve our sustainability goals,” said Bénédicte Godet Crochet, Chair of the Sustainability Committee at FactSet.“As we receive this validation from the Science Based Targets initiative, we continue to progress our efforts towards making a meaningful impact on our planet and community. This achievement marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey, and we are proud to be a player in reaching a net-zero future.”

This validation is in accordance with FactSet's sustainability plan, which is reinforced by the company's executive-sponsored Sustainability Committee, a group that supports and executes sustainability goals and initiatives, as well as previous pledges with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI).

To learn more about FactSet's sustainability program, please visit: .

About FactSet

