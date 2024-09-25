Synchronoss Introduces Enhanced Version Of Flagship Personal Cloud Platform For Service Providers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Synchronoss Personal Cloud Adds Features Such as Memories and Built-In AI Functionality to Make it Even Easier for Subscribers to Optimize Digital Content

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in personal cloud platforms, today announced the latest version of its carrier-grade Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform. Unlike over-the-top (OTT) solutions, the new Synchronoss Personal Cloud offers a tailored white-label solution for service providers to enable subscribers to manage, backup and optimize all types of digital content across a range of mobile devices, laptops, and computers.



Available now, the latest Synchronoss Personal Cloud introduces several enhanced features and capabilities that are designed to increase awareness and drive subscriber engagement:

Memories – an AI curated personalization of user's content in a movie format that users can enjoy and share with their family and friends.

AI-Enhanced Genius with One-Click Editing – allows users to edit and optimize photos with an array of AI filters and transformations.

Improved Backups – significant enhancements to improve backup and notification management.

Tip Cards – new in-app communications“tiles” allow carriers to provide relevant tips to their subscribers to drive awareness and adoption of new features.



“The newest version of Synchronoss Personal Cloud enables our service provider partners to deliver robust cloud solutions with enhanced user experiences aimed specifically at improving engagement,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss.“With the introduction of Memories and AI-Enhanced Genius features, subscribers can effortlessly curate, share, and optimize their digital content – all within an intuitive and consistent interface. We are very proud to announce these new capabilities and are excited for subscriber feedback based on the user experience testing we have done.”

Delivered as a white-label solution through leading communications service providers, telecom carriers, and mobile operators, Synchronoss Personal Cloud currently supports over 10 million mobile and broadband subscribers worldwide. Synchronoss' flexible and highly scalable platform enables operators and service providers to rapidly launch and offer personal cloud solutions across tiered plans, value-added bundles, and premium features, effectively minimizing churn and increasing average revenue per user (ARPU).

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at .

