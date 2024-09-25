Virtuozzo Appoints Itay Nebenzahl As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned Executive to Drive Strategic Growth and Strengthen Operations

Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo , the alternative cloud leader, today announced the appointment of Itay Nebenzahl as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Itay brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, and has a proven track record of driving financial success and operational excellence in fast-growing public and privately-held companies in the fast changing global tech sector.

Itay joins Virtuozzo from Logz.io, where he served as CFO and was instrumental in managing the company's multi-currency cash exposure and global customer portfolio. Prior to Itay held the CFO position at Au10tix Limited where he led a multi-hundred-million dollar round with a leading VC, preparing the team for a multi-million special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO.

“Itay's wealth of experience in driving financial performance and growth, in highly competitive environments, makes him a tremendous addition to the Virtuozzo leadership team,” said Alex Fine, CEO, Virtuozzo.“His expertise, and ability to align financial goals with broader business objectives, will not only strengthen our business operations but also contribute significantly to our long-term vision and success."

Serg Bell, Founder and Chairman, Virtuozzo, commented:“I'd like to welcome Itay to the Virtuozzo team. As we look to consolidate our client base and continue our growth trajectory, Itay's expertise will be vital to the collective success of the business. I look forward to working with Itay and the entire leadership team to deliver on Virtuozzo's strategic vision.”

"I am excited to join Virtuozzo at such an important time in its growth journey," said Itay Nebenzahl, CFO, Virtuozzo.“Virtuozzo has a unique vision and value proposition, and I look forward to working with such a talented team to build on today's strong foundation and accelerate our sustainable growth."

Itay holds an MBA in Business Management from The College of Management Academic Studies and a BA in Economics and Management from The Hebrew University and CPA study at the BIU University. He is a history buff and a restorer of old cars and motorcycles.

# # #

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo ( ), a leading hyperconverged cloud platform for service providers, ISVs, and enterprises, enables production-ready OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service, multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service, Kubernetes hosting, S3-compatible storage, cloud database management, and other cloud services. Virtuozzo liberates businesses from the complexities of IT infrastructure configuration and management, allowing them to refocus on their own growth. The cloud platform is designed for both cloud-native and traditional applications, ensuring optimized performance, rapid time-to-market, cost efficiency, and personalized support. Virtuozzo is available as public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud software across more than 680 cloud service providers, managed service providers, and hosting providers in 84 countries.

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Virtuozzo +1 (410) 658-8246 ...