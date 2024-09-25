(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market is expected to reach $75.72 billion by 2031 from an estimated $40.22 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2031

This market's growth is driven by the growing biopharmaceuticals market, biopharmaceutical plant capacity expansions, and the rising adoption of single-use bioprocessing equipment. Furthermore, emerging economies, the shift toward Bioprocessing 4.0, and the rising adoption of personalized medicines are expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market.

In 2024, Europe is estimated to command the largest share of the 33.5% biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The availability of top producers of consumables and equipment for biopharmaceutical processing, rising drug sales, encouragement from regulatory and governmental bodies to use biopharmaceuticals for a range of medical conditions, and a number of businesses growing both their production and operational capabilities.

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments that led market participants to adopt over the past three years (2021-2024). The key players profiled in the global biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market report are 3M Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), and Solaris Biotechnology Srl (Italy).

Based on product type, the filtration systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2024, at 22.3%. The filtration systems are used repeatedly at every stage of the bioprocessing process, and their technological developments and repeatability are the main reasons contributing to the highest share. The development of single-use filtration systems and enhanced filtration titers are the primary areas of technological innovation in filtration.

Based on application, the market is segmented into commercial bioproduction and research bioproduction. In 2024, The commercial bioproduction segment is estimated to account for the larger share of 77.5% of the global biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market to meet the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. Biopharmaceutical companies are expanding their production capacities, developing new facilities, and moving to emerging biopharmaceutical hubs like India and Singapore, further accelerating the demand for biopharmaceutical processing equipment.

Based on end user, the global biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is categorized into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and academic & research institutes. The biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is expected to be dominated by the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical firms sector by 2024.

The growing demand for biopharmaceutical goods has led to a notable surge in growth for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in recent times, with the latter holding the biggest part of the market. The largest share of the market is also supported by initiatives taken by governments in various nations, which include funding and grants to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies for the production and R&D of biopharmaceuticals and an increase in facility expansion by major players.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Benchmarking



Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards Emerging Companies

Market Share Analysis



Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Sartorius AG (Germany) Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S.)

Company Profiles



3M Company (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc (U.S.)

Repligen Corporation (U.S.)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Eppendorf AG (Germany) Solaris Biotechnology Srl (Italy)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.3. Market Size and Forecasting

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Biopharmaceuticals Market

4.2.1.1.1. Rising Adoption of Biopharmaceuticals

4.2.1.1.2. Strong R&D Pipeline for Biopharmaceuticals

4.2.1.1.3. Government Initiatives

4.2.1.2. Biopharmaceutical Plant Capacity Expansions

4.2.1.3. Rising Adoption of Single-use Bioprocessing Equipment

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Complexities in the Development & Manufacturing of Biopharmaceuticals

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Emerging Economies

4.2.3.2. Shift Toward Bioprocessing 4.0

4.2.3.3. Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicines

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Intensive Capital Requirements for Biopharmaceutical Production

4.3. Market Trends

4.3.1. Use of Disposable Processing Equipment for Commercial Production

4.3.2. Rising Focus on Continuous Bioprocessing

4.4. Regulatory Analysis

4.4.1. North America

4.4.1.1. U.S.

4.4.1.2. Canada

4.4.2. Europe

4.4.3. Asia-Pacific

4.4.3.1. Japan

4.4.3.2. China

4.4.3.3. India

4.4.4. Latin America

4.4.5. Middle East & Africa

4.5. Pricing Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market - by Product Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Filtration Systems

5.3. Chromatography Equipment and Consumables

5.3.1. Chromatography Consumables

5.3.2. Chromatography Equipment

5.4. Bioreactors

5.4.1. Single-use Bioreactors

5.4.2. Reusable Bioreactors

5.5. Cell Culture Products

5.5.1. Cell Culture Media

5.5.1.1. Cell Culture Media, by Physical Form

5.5.1.1.1. Dry Powder Media

5.5.1.1.2. Liquid Media

5.5.1.2. Cell Culture Media, by Type

5.5.1.2.1. Off-the-Shelf Media

5.5.1.2.2. Custom Media

5.5.1.3. Cell Culture Media, by Source

5.5.1.3.1. Chemically Defined Media

5.5.1.3.2. Natural Media

5.5.2. Reagents and Supplements

5.5.3. Cells and Cell Lines

5.5.4. Cell Culture Serum

5.6. Bioprocessing Containers (BPC)

5.7. Sterilizers

5.8. Mixers/Mixing Systems

5.9. Incubators

5.10. Centrifuges

5.11. Shakers

5.12. Biosafety Cabinets

5.13. Other Consumables and Accessories

5.14. Support Services

6. Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market - by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Commercial Bioproduction

6.2.1. Monoclonal Antibody Production

6.2.2. Therapeutic Protein Production

6.2.3. Vaccine Production

6.2.4. Cell and Gene Therapy

6.3. Research Bioproduction

7. Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market - by End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.3. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO)

7.4. Academic & Research Institutes

8. Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market - by Geography

8.1. Overview

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. U.K.

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Spain

8.2.6. Ireland

8.2.7. Denmark

8.2.8. Belgium

8.2.9. Switzerland

8.2.10. Rest of Europe

8.3. North America

8.3.1. U.S.

8.3.2. Canada

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. South Korea

8.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

