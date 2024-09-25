عربي


Fixing Of Coupon Rate Effective From 1 October 2024


9/25/2024

To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V

Telephone +45 7012 5300
25 September 2024

Company announcement number 71/2024

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2024


With effect from 1 October 2024, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6® (RO), FlexGaranti® and RenteDyk® will be adjusted.

Please find the data in the attached file.


The Executive Management


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,

Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

