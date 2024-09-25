Fixing Of Coupon Rate Effective From 1 October 2024
Date
9/25/2024 8:26:07 AM
| To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|
| Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
25 September 2024
Company announcement number 71/2024
Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2024
With effect from 1 October 2024, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6® (RO), FlexGaranti® and RenteDyk® will be adjusted.
Please find the data in the attached file.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,
Phone +45 45 13 20 68.
