(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Perspective Marketing Launches The Green New Perspective Spotlight Series

The Spotlight Series showcases climate tech innovators, delivering strategic insights in a shorter format as part of the Green New Perspective Podcast.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Perspective Marketing (NPWS Inc.), a renowned growth-focused marketing agency, is proud to announce the launch of the The Green New Perspective Spotlight Series, a mini-series extension of its acclaimed Green New Perspective (GNP) podcast.

Expanding Cleantech Voices

The Green New Perspective Spotlight Series provides a platform for leaders to showcase their technology, growth journeys, and strategies, amplifying their voices to a passionate and curious community. Each 5-7 minute episode features a dynamic format that highlights technology breakthroughs, scaling challenges, and impactful news. By delivering valuable insights in a shorter format, the series ensures that professionals can stay informed without sacrificing valuable time. Each episode fosters deeper engagement with listeners, encouraging them to share their experiences, comment on the latest trends, and connect with the broader cleantech community.

Podcast Audience and Engagement

Now two seasons in, the Green New Perspective podcast has garnered significant engagement, with 87% of its audience based in the U.S. and over 15,000 average monthly listeners across the major streaming platforms. The podcast has also surpassed 40,000 views on YouTube and continues to rank as the 2nd best cleantech podcast on Google. As the team prepares for an exciting new Season 3 in January, the podcast's growing community eagerly anticipates more thought-provoking conversations and insights from leaders in climate tech and sustainability.

Dunya Jovanovic Leads the Spotlight Series

Hosted by Dunya Jovanovic, Head of Communications and Sustainability at New Perspective Marketing, the series aims to inspire and raise awareness about breakthroughs in climate tech, sustainable energy and more. Jovanovic's expertise and passion for sustainability drive engaging and informative discussions that resonate with the audience.

Strengthening Climate Tech Collaboration

Sponsored by New Perspective Marketing , a Boston-based growth marketing agency with over 20 years of experience, the series leverages the agency's expertise in brand building, demand generation, strategic planning, and digital transformation. The goal is to strengthen client's thought leadership positioning and accelerate growth across the cleantech, naturetech, biotech, and agritech sectors.

About New Perspective Marketing

New Perspective Marketing is a Boston-based growth marketing agency with over 20 years of experience, specializing in working with clients across cleantech, agritech, climate tech, B2B SaaS, and next-gen manufacturing. The agency offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services, including demand generation, content creation, digital strategy, HubSpot services, sales enablement, web design, SEO, and targeted paid search and social media campaigns. As a platinum-certified HubSpot partner, New Perspective integrates creative, technological, and strategic insights to deliver tangible results for a diverse clientele across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

About The Green New Perspective Podcast

The Green New Perspective Podcast is a leading cleantech podcast produced by New Perspective Marketing. It spotlights game-changers and visionaries in cleantech and sustainability, sharing their strategies for marketing innovative solutions. The podcast aims to increase awareness and foster collaboration in the cleantech, nature tech, and sustainability space. By providing a platform for innovators to showcase their solutions, share insights about their growth journey, and gain strategies for successful marketing and branding, the podcast has established itself as a crucial platform for thought leaders in the industry.

For more information about the Green New Perspective Spotlight Series, visit this page .

Marko Bodiroza

New Perspective Marketing

+1 508-755-6797

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.