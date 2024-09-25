RE-Target® Network Expands In South Carolina And Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS® features RE-Target's graphic communications on its Relevate member dashboard.

The RE-Target® national communications and advertising expands to the Coastal Carolinas and Greater El Paso REALTOR® associations.

- Laura Crowther, CCAR CEOST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The RE-Target ® national real estate communications and advertising network has expanded to include the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS® (CCAR) and Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS® (GEPAR). RE-Target is now working with 56 organizations to deliver targeted messaging and advertising to more than 425,000 real estate professionals across the United States.RE-Target is an advertising and communications solution developed by SavvyCard in partnership with its MLS and association stakeholders. RE-Target delivers highly curated visual messages within single sign-on, MLS or member dashboards, offering an alternative channel to reach agents and brokers where they are most active. The program improves awareness and engagement with highly valuable member and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.CCAR's more than 5,000 members are engaging with RE-Target communications and advertising panels on their Relevate SSO member dashboard, while more than 3,000 members of GEPAR are interacting via their FBS Launch Dashboard.“Our members' daily business activity starts on our dashboard and we're excited to use RE-Target's graphic panels to reinforce key association messages and our value proposition,” said Laura Crowther, CCAR CEO.“Our member engagement has been exceptional since launch and our affiliates are eagerly taking advantage of this new way to reach agents and brokers.”“It has never been more important to engage with members where they are, which makes our FBS Launch dashboard the perfect place to use RE-Target to communicate with them,” said Tony Delgado, GEPAR CEO.“We're excited to be able to highlight our services and business tools to drive increased adoption of member benefits, while including affiliate and vendor advertising to generate additional non-dues revenue.”“The RE-Target team is excited to be working with the CCAR and GEPAR teams to help them increase engagement with their members and non-dues revenue,” said David Etheredge, SavvyCard CEO.“Agents and brokers from both associations are engaging at a high rate with each association's ads, driving discovery of association benefits, registration for events and delivery of key information.”RE-Target integrations include Clareity, connectMLS, FBS Launch Dashboard, FlexMLS, Paragon, REcenterhub, and Relevate, along with proprietary dashboards from Stellar MLS and Triangle MLS.About Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS®:Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS® (CCAR) has been committed to serving, shaping, and influencing the real estate industry along the Grand Strand for over 75 years. Today, CCAR partners with more than 5,000 REALTOR® members and the business community to create a success story.About Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS®:The Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS® (GEPAR) is the largest Professional Trade Association in El Paso and is a leading force in organized real estate, dedicated to its members' success. Affiliated with the Texas REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®, GEPAR strives to provide its members with the tools they need to remain successful in an evolving industry. Today, the Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS® is serving more than 3,000 members. Our name may have changed over the years, but our mission to provide tools and resources to support our members' professional success and growth has not.About SavvyCard®:SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called“SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard's flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target®, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.

