Commit To Fierce Transformation With Les Brown, Dr Rosemarie Rutecki & Other Experts' New Book: Rise Above

FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally celebrated motivational speaker and author Les Brown announces collaboration with Dr Rosemarie Rutecki and other expert co-authors to present his latest book, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom." Set for release at the end of summer, this groundbreaking is brimming with practical guidance and real-life examples that offer readers the tools to achieve success in both their personal and professional lives."Rise Above" goes beyond conventional self-help books, offering a comprehensive toolkit that equips readers with proven strategies for surmounting obstacles. Drawing from Les Brown's and Dr Rutecki's deep well of experiences and insights, the book provides practical steps that readers can use right away to create lasting results in their personal and professional lives.Les Brown's previous bestsellers, such as "Live Your Dreams" and "It's Not Over Until You Win," have touched millions globally, solidifying his role as a thought leader in personal development. His wisdom has inspired countless individuals to pursue their goals with confidence.From their early struggles to becoming influential personalities in their respective niches, Les Brown's and Dr. Rutecki's journeys exemplify the power of resilience and optimism. Through the platform of "Rise Above," they share empowering messages with readers worldwide.This new book is a collaborative effort that includes personal, motivational stories from some of Brown's most dedicated followers including Dr. Rutecki, offering readers a highly relatable and motivating experience as they confront their own challenges.Other notable contributors include:Rudy MawerJ Thomas SmithMiranda WalkerJustin DayRev Dr Manuel A. HowardJerry GibsonBarry CryanWanda Muir OliverStephen RueBeth FischerNaima SpencerDr. TayoDiana LeslieDr. Michelle SandsAnticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom," available on Amazon this Fall.Readers are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!Follow us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and inspirational messages from Les Brown, Dr Rosemarie Rutecki, and the other co-authors!Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information about "Rise Above" and to pre-order your copy, visit Amazon today !About Les Brown and Dr. Rosemarie RuteckiLes Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.Dr. Rosemarie Rutecki, born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a devoted mother of two and the wife of Brian Rutecki. Her passion for health and wellness was kindled in her childhood, surrounded by the world of healthcare in her parents' community pharmacy in Puerto Rico. This early exposure led her to dream of becoming a pharmacist, aspiring to continue serving her community and aiding others.However, as she delved deeper into the field of pharmacy, Dr. Rutecki encountered a disheartening realization. She perceived the industry as predominantly focused on maintaining illness rather than fostering health, a revelation that clashed with her mission to genuinely help people. This turning point in her career coincided with a personal challenge – helping her daughter overcome selective mutism. It was through this experience that she discovered functional medicine, a field that not only assisted her daughter's progress but also addressed her own health struggles, including chronic, fatigue, digestive issues, and hormonal imbalances.Embracing this new path, Dr. Rutecki immersed herself in the study of functional medicine. Today, she is a beacon of hope and transformation, utilizing her expertise to help others radically improve their own health. Her journey from a traditional pharmacist to a functional medicine practitioner is not just a career evolution but a testament to her unwavering commitment to true healing and wellness.

