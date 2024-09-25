Manu Bhaker Reacts To Social Media Memes India's Olympic Champion Says She Wears Her Medals 'With Pride'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid trolling over carrying Olympic medal to every event, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker on Wednesday said it is her way of sharing her beautiful journey with other Indians.

Bhaker, who brought home two bronze medals from the Paris 2024 , has been the center of attention since her return, participating in numerous interviews and award ceremonies.

But with the admiration came the online trolls; the 22-year-old Olympian has been the center of on social for“always carrying” her medals to every event she goes to.

The trolls were given a fitting response by the Olympic medallist who said that the bronze medals belonged to India, and therefore when she is asked to show them, she does it“with pride”.

In a post on X, Bhaker said,“The two bronze medals I won at the Paris 2024 Olympics belong to India. Whenever I am invited for any event and asked to show these medals, I do it with pride.”

“This is my way of sharing my beautiful journey,” she added.

At the Times of India Kanpur Dialogues, Bhaker had reiterated that she will continue carrying her medals around, and said,“I will ya, why will I not?”

At the event, Manu credited her success to her mother, and her strong upbringing. She also said her coach Jaspal Rana played a huge role in her Olympic success.

“If a strong woman is raising you, I think, there is no bigger influence than that -- my mother. I get my confidence from my mother and my coach, Jaspal sir,” Manu said.

The Olympian said her coach has been very strict with her, but he has been the right mentor for her, her entire life.“Be it personal life, or social, and of course shooting, he's the boss of it. So everything he has covered.”



