UK foreign secretary raises alarm over airstrikes in Lebanon, Israel

(MENAFN) On Monday, the British Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed serious concern regarding the intensifying conflict between Israel and Lebanon, highlighting the potential for further escalation to lead to catastrophic consequences. In a statement on X, Lammy conveyed his "deep alarm" over the ongoing rocket fire and that have resulted in civilian casualties in both regions.



According to Lebanese health authorities, the recent Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of 492 individuals, including 35 children, with over 1,600 more since Monday morning. This violence has forced thousands of civilians to flee their homes, creating a humanitarian crisis in the region.



"I repeat my call for an immediate ceasefire on both sides, which I will emphasize when I meet G7 ministers tonight," Lammy stated, underscoring the urgency for diplomatic intervention to halt the violence.



Tensions have escalated significantly between Hezbollah and Israel following a deadly airstrike on Friday that killed at least 45 people, among them women and children, in a suburb of Beirut. In the aftermath of the airstrike, Hezbollah confirmed that 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, lost their lives.



Since the outbreak of the conflict, which began with a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, over 41,400 people—predominantly women and children—have been killed in the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza. The situation remains precarious, and Lammy's calls for ceasefire and restraint reflect the increasing international concern over the potential for broader regional instability.



As the United Kingdom prepares to engage with G7 allies, the focus remains on finding a resolution to the escalating violence, which threatens not only those directly involved but also the stability of the wider region.

